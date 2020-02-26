Видео

Сегодня в видеоуроке серии Lingohack: как побороть аллергию на орехи.

Изучаемая лексика:

anaphylaxis – анафилактическая реакция

hives – cыпь на коже

tolerant - терпимый, толерантный; здесь: she was tolerant – она выдержала или хорошо перенесла (прием препарата или продукта)

diagnosis – диагноз или диагностика

dietary restrictions – диетические ограничения

Answer this…

Apart from nuts, which other type of food nut allergy sufferers should avoid?

СКРИПТ УРОКА

Fourteen-year-old Leia has a life-threatening nut allergy. That means eating or even touching some nuts could lead to anaphylaxis.

Leia, nut allergy sufferer

I'll get hives, normally on my leg. And my lips will go really puffy. And my neck will go really red, and it would start to close up, and it's hard to breathe.

But for the past three years, Leia has been part of a ground-breaking study here at Evelina Children's Hospital.

Dr Helen Brough, Evelina Children's Hospital, London

We were able to show, at the beginning of the study, that she was allergic to all these six nuts, but that she was actually tolerant of these five nuts, that she could then introduce into the diet. And we followed up Leia for three years, and after three years, she had actually outgrown her cashew nut allergy. And so she could then actually eat more nuts than what she was allergic to. And this is really important because most people who have a nut allergy diagnosis are told to avoid all nuts and also potentially sesame seed. So being able to introduce different nuts into their diet under medical supervision, we're able to expand their diet, reduce dietary restrictions, reduce social restrictions, and we've also shown that it improves their quality of life by reducing their anxieties.

Leia, nut allergy sufferer

I'm a lot more… like… confident, and… just, like, happier, because I can do more things.

Did you get it?

Apart from nuts, which other type of food should nut allergy sufferers avoid?

Most people who have a nut allergy diagnosis are told to avoid sesame seeds too.

