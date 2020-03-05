Lingohack: учим английский язык по новостям

Видео

Английский язык на Би-би-си: смотрите видеоуроки и мультфильмы, проверяйте знания по тестам Learning English, учите язык по новостям.

Сегодня в видеоуроке серии Lingohack: можно ли превратить лунную пыль в воду?

Изучаемая лексика:

lunar – лунный

rocket fuel – ракетное топливо

propellant: 1) вещество, создающее движущую силу; 2) топливо

mission – миссия или задание; зд. космический полет

Answer this…

Where might the experiment with moon rock be carried out in the future?

СКРИПТ

One of the first things Neil Armstrong did after stepping onto the Moon was collect some soil.

Fifty years later, here it is at the Open University in Milton Keynes. In fact, the OU has been testing Apollo moon rock for decades. Incredible as it sounds, in their latest experiment, PhD student Hannah Sargeant is turning lunar dust into water.

Hannah Sargeant, PhD student, The Open University

Water is one of the most critical resources we need for space exploration. Not just for the life support needs of humans, but also to make rocket fuel, hydrogen and oxygen - it is propellant. So if we can produce that on the surface of the Moon, we can support long-term space exploration missions and produce the rocket propellant we need to perhaps use the Moon as a sort of pit stop for missions on the way to Mars.

In five years' time, thanks to a collaboration between the European Space Agency and the Russians, her experiment could be happening at the south pole of the Moon.

It's one of the coldest places in our solar system.

They’ll be heating moon rocks to five times the temperature of your oven, so the oxygen inside reacts with hydrogen they’ve brought along - making H2O.

Did you get it?

Where might the experiment with moon rock be carried out in the future?

In five years' time, her experiment might be carried out at the south pole of the Moon.

