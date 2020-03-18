Lingohack: учим английский язык по новостям

Видео

Английский язык на Би-би-си: смотрите видеоуроки и мультфильмы, проверяйте знания по тестам Learning English, учите язык по новостям.

Сегодня в видеоуроке серии Lingohack: новая жизнь палочек для еды.

Изучаемая лексика:

resource – сырье

to infuse – заливать

modular – модульный или сборный

hydraulic press – гидравлический пресс

to mass-produce – вести массовое производство

Answer this…

What are the chopstick-tiles used for?

СКРИПТ УРОКА

Bamboo chopsticks are some of the world's most popular utensils, but create their fair share of waste. A company in Vancouver, Canada, is giving them a new life.

Felix Bock, ChopValue founder

Sometimes a good idea starts with frustration - when you understand how resource inefficient we are in our cities. I wanted to make sure to set an example of using chopsticks and create a viable business out of it.

ChopValue collects used chopsticks from local restaurants. The sticks are cleaned, infused with resin and pressed into tiles.

Felix Bock, ChopValue founder

Our limitation was the size of the chopstick at the beginning - so I wanted to keep it very, very modular and very micro, and that's how we developed the first hydraulic hot press that presses 8 by 8 inch (20 by 20 centimetre) tile that is very highly densified.

The tiles are used to make new products, including home decor, kitchenware and table tops.

The company has recycled more than 25 million chopsticks to date. They hope to expand by taking their business model abroad.

Felix Bock, ChopValue founder

Think of mass manufacturing today like Ikea would do it. We're kind of the anti-Ikea and the anti-Amazon. We don't want to ship product. We don't want to mass-produce in one location. We want to produce locally wherever you are - but to scale, with a global design and a global brand of support in the back.

Some of the chopsticks have even found a new life as decor in the restaurants where they were sourced from.

Did you get it?

What are the chopstick-tiles used to produce?

They make new products including home decor, kitchenware and table tops.

