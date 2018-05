"Твиттер" массово блокирует пользователей в Болгарии. При чем здесь Россия?

In @Twitter HQ:

‘OMG, we have so many Russian bots! Gotta stop them! But how?!’

‘Hm, they use Cyrillic...’

‘Oh? So start hidin tweets in Cyrillic!‘

‘But...’

‘Just do it!’

‘Done.’

‘Nice!.. Beer?’

(FUN FACT: Cyrillic is official script in >15 countries that are not Russia) pic.twitter.com/ku4x391fdP