"Секс в большом городе" начался 20 лет назад. Что мы помним до сих пор?

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary since Carrie Bradshaw famously wore a Vivienne Westwood wedding gown on #SexAndTheCity, the original wedding dress will be on display at our Vivienne Westwood New York Flagship boutique from Sunday 27th May - 10th June 2018, alongside the new SS18 ready-to-wear inspired pieces #WestwoodSundays

