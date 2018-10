"Без корсета". Кореянки решили разрушить стандарты красоты

View this post on Instagram

Ji Yeo, Korean photographer. In her series Beauty Recovery Room, she took portraits of people immediately after the subjects had undergone plastic surgery. She was motivated by her own need of being perceive as beautiful when she was a teenager. Just like her, the subjects she portrayed were teenagers, whose ultimate goal in life is prettiness willingly to endure excruciating pain in order to achieve this goal.