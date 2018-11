View this post on Instagram

Last night was magical in every way. Absolutely perfect. Bailee & Will - I hope I find a love as true & wonderful as yours. I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love. How awesome to spend your honeymoon with Jesus.❤️ so thankful we got to spend these last few days with y’all. our hearts hurt now, but we know this is not forever. see ya soon sweet friends, love carol