Первое голосование: как соцсети реагировали на выборы в США

Let’s see. Many moons ago, when I was just the new political-kid on the YouTube block— a lot of people questioned my heart and my intent. Hit after hit of more established voices came after me painting me as a leftist plant who they bet would fall off of the map in a matter of weeks. One guy never took the bait. So many words I could say here, but they would all fall short of encapsulating the character, integrity and hard work of @theofficertatum. When I need a good 45 minutes of venting out my frustration at the world— he always picks up the phone. Couldn’t have picked a more perfect soul to stand beside me as we launched #BLEXIT. Your move, Democrats.