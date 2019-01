Стань моим мужем: истории женщин, которые сделали предложение

View this post on Instagram

After 7 years living together, I proposed to my sweetie on the golf course 😱💍👱🏻‍♂️I’m very happy that I got to surprise him! 💖 I love you @svenwallsten73 and I can’t wait to be officially your wife 👰🏻#womenproposing #soontobemarried #engagementparty #loveonthegolfcourse #golf #golfergirl #golfstory #golfcourse #hesaidyes #golfjourney #letsgetmarried #engagedcople