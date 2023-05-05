400 women are on hunger strike in a jail in Baghdad
At least 400 women are in the second week of a hunger strike in a high security prison in Baghdad, the BBC has learned. Convicted of being part of the Islamic State group, they are protesting against their convictions - which they say are based on forced confessions and trials with no access to lawyers - as well as the conditions they are being held in.