Тест по английскому языку: идиомы, артикли, предлоги, сленг, страноведение

В этом тесте по английскому языку 10 вопросов. Угадай ответ вместе с участниками викторины Би-би-си "Пятерка по английскому" и проверь себя!

Рваные джинсы сейчас в моде: как это сказать?

1. Ripped jeans are all the range

2. Ripped jeans are all the rage

3. Ripped jeans are all the rave

Что пропущено в предложении? - Please сlick here if you are _ _ _ _ _ and complete our survey.

1. staff

2. stuff

3. a staff

The play was a real bomb / The play bombed: what does it mean in American Engish?

1. It has been a tremendous success

2. There were many plus size actors on stage

3. It has been a tremendous failure

В каком варианте - устойчивое выражение?

1. lost into thinking

2. think outside the box

3. lost by thought

How many British laureates received the Nobel Prize in 2018?

1. None

2. One

3. Five

О чем подумала учитель английского в США, прочитав ответ Трампа на свое письмо с просьбой навестить родственников жертв стрельбы в школе Флориды?

1. The president's letter should be framed

2. Trump's grammar and style are surprisingly good

3. Too many sentences begin with the letter "I"

Какой город ассоциируется у британцев со словами cricket, classical music и chocolate?

1. Бедфорд

2. Брайтон

3. Бирмингем

Which adjective is the odd one out and why?

1. precocious

2. loquacious

3. garrulous

Что из этого - не про Дэниэла Рэдклиффа?

1. He's a great fan of the Master and Margarita

2. He once celebrated his birthday in St Petersburg

3. His favourite composer is Tchaikovsky

There might be some of you who will resort to desperate measures to get on our show. In other words:

1. By hint or by dint

2. By hook or by crook

3. By hack or by crack

