Английский на видео. Ювелирные украшения

Media playback is unsupported on your device

В разделе Learning English мы публикуем учебные материалы, интерактивные проекты, истории о культуре и традициях англоязычных стран.

"Лучшие друзья девушек – бриллианты", - говорила Мэрилин Монро. Так что этот видеоурок английского наверняка придется по вкусу прекрасным дамам, не равнодушным к драгоценностям.

ТЕКСТ УРОКА

Li (BBC producer): London Jewellery Week runs until the 12th June and this is the perfect opportunity to find the perfect ring. And now I have come to the perfect place – Hatton Garden.

Li: Could you describe your perfect ring?

Woman 1: I've got my perfect ring right here. It's very sparkly, it's elegant, it's graceful.

Woman 2: Lots of sparkle, lots of colour, sparkle and colour I think; and something unique; I like unique pieces.

Man: A nice size and a nice colour, that's the best thing; it's simple and it's nice.

Woman 3: I prefer classical but unusual.

Woman 4: Maybe less details making it a bit more elegant, so I can wear it with anything.

Li: Sparkly, colour, simple, classical, elegant.

(Words on the screen: What makes the perfect ring? Which material? Why?)

Gary (jewellery store manager): Well, people will want diamond rings because they want the brilliance and the life and lustre of the diamond ring. They must always be in 18 carat gold or in platinum so you get the shimmering effect of the mirror finish on the gold or the metal that it's made in.

(Words on the screen: Did you catch the words?)

Li: Diamond, 18 carat gold, Platinum, brilliance, lustre, shimmering effect, mirror finish.

NOTES

perfect ring - идеальное кольцо

- идеальное кольцо sparkly - сверкающий

- сверкающий сolour - цвет, оттенок

- цвет, оттенок simple - простой

- простой classical - классический

- классический elegant - изысканный, изящный, элегантный

- изысканный, изящный, элегантный What makes the perfect ring? - Что делает кольцо идеальным?

- Что делает кольцо идеальным? Which material? Why? - Какой металл и камень? И почему?

- Какой металл и камень? И почему? diamond - бриллиант, алмаз

- бриллиант, алмаз brilliance - блеск, великолепие

- блеск, великолепие lustre - блеск

- блеск 18 carat gold - золото 750 пробы

- золото 750 пробы platinum - платина

- платина shimmering effect - эффект мерцания

- эффект мерцания mirror finish - зеркальная полировка

- зеркальная полировка Did you catch the words? - Вы уловили значения слов?

ТАКЖЕ В РАЗДЕЛЕ LEARNING ENGLISH

Увлекательное учебное видео, аудио и тесты