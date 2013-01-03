По новостям: Fruits of hard labour

В этом видеоуроке английского языка: сборщики винограда на южноафриканском острове Роббен Айленд почитают Нельсона Манделу, который отбывал там тюремный срок.

Смотрите и совершенствуйте языковые навыки.

<hr>Текст урока<hr>

The poignant fruits of a prison courtyard.

On South Africa's Robben Island, famous for its jail, volunteers are harvesting vines planted in a garden once tended by its most famous inmate, Nelson Mandela.

Over the years many people have been accused of trying to cash in on the Mandela brand but the participants in this scheme see it as a way of cherishing his memory.

Изучаемая лексика:

poignant - горький

