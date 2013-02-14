Английский язык по новостям: Ugly masks

В разделе Learning English мы публикуем видео- и аудиоуроки английского языка, истории о культуре и традициях англоязычных стран.

В этом видеоматериале: в швейцарском городе Люцерна состоялся удивительный по зрелищности и масштабу карнавал, приуроченный к проводам зимы.

Смотрите и совершенствуйте языковые навыки.

<hr>

ТЕКСТ

They may not be the most aesthetically pleasing group of people you've ever met, but these revellers at the Lucerne Carnival in Switzerland hope their ugly masks will scare off the evil spirits of winter and pave the way for spring.

The festival also features lanterns, costumes and music, and is part of a tradition which can be traced back to the 15th Century.

<hr>

NOTES

aesthetically pleasing - приятный или красивый с эстетической точки зрения

- приятный или красивый с эстетической точки зрения a reveller - гуляка

- гуляка to scare off - спугнуть

- спугнуть to pave the way for smth. - подготовить почву для ч-л.

- подготовить почву для ч-л. to trace back to - восходить

<br>

