Английский по новостям: Afghan dust art

В разделе Learning English мы публикуем видео- и аудиоуроки английского языка, истории о культуре и традициях англоязычных стран.

В этом видеоматериале: афганский художник творит при помощи пыли и грязи.

Смотрите и совершенствуйте языковые навыки.

<hr>

ТЕКСТ

Life is hard in Afghanistan.

But artist Mohammed Akram makes sure that his painting materials don't cost the earth – they're just made of it.

He starts by scouring his neighbourhood for mud, dust and brick then grinds them down and finally mixes them together with home-made glue.

By painting with these materials Mohammed hopes to better capture his country's character and its struggles.

<hr>

NOTES

to cost the earth - стоить кучу денег

- стоить кучу денег to scour - рыскать в поисках

- рыскать в поисках to grind - измельчить

- измельчить to capture - передать

- передать struggle - борьба

<br> Другие материалы рубрики "По новостям"

Также в разделе Learning English:

увлекательное учебное видео, аудио и тесты