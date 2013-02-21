Английский по новостям: Afghan dust art

В разделе Learning English мы публикуем видео- и аудиоуроки английского языка, истории о культуре и традициях англоязычных стран.
В этом видеоматериале: афганский художник творит при помощи пыли и грязи.
Смотрите и совершенствуйте языковые навыки.
<hr>
ТЕКСТ
Life is hard in Afghanistan.
But artist Mohammed Akram makes sure that his painting materials don't cost the earth – they're just made of it.
He starts by scouring his neighbourhood for mud, dust and brick then grinds them down and finally mixes them together with home-made glue.
By painting with these materials Mohammed hopes to better capture his country's character and its struggles.
<hr>
NOTES
- to cost the earth - стоить кучу денег
- to scour - рыскать в поисках
- to grind - измельчить
- to capture - передать
- struggle - борьба
