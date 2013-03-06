По новостям: Once in a lifetime event

В разделе Learning English мы публикуем видео- и аудиоуроки английского языка, истории о культуре и традициях англоязычных стран.

В этом видеоматериале: туристам посчастливилось наблюдать появление моржа на пляже одного из шотландских островов.

Смотрите и совершенствуйте языковые навыки.

<hr>

ТЕКСТ

Thousands of miles from home, a walrus dozes on a beach in Scotland's Orkney Islands.

It's been called a "once in a lifetime event" for a walrus to be spotted so far south of the Arctic Circle.

Nonetheless, the young male appeared to be in good health, and happy to be the centre of attention.

In the past, the animals were hunted for their blubber, ivory and meat, but now numbers are recovering.

<hr>

NOTES

to doze - дремать

- дремать once in a lifetime event - событие, которое бывает раз в жизни

- событие, которое бывает раз в жизни in good health - здоровый

- здоровый to be the centre of attention - быть в центре внимания

- быть в центре внимания blubber - жир

