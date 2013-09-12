Английский по новостям: Art in your face

В разделе Learning English мы публикуем видео- и аудиоуроки английского языка, истории о культуре и традициях англоязычных стран.

В этом видеоматериале: уличный художник украшает стены парижских домов масками своего лица.

Смотрите и совершенствуйте языковые навыки.

ТЕКСТ УРОКА

In the streets of Paris, you come face-to-face with art.

Hundreds of masks were created by Gregos, a truck driver turned self-taught street artist.

And he’s just installed his 500th sculpture. The masks replicate the artist’s features.

Most are spread all over the French capital, but with his masks also adorning the streets of Japan, Brazil and the US, Gregos is one artist who is rarely out of sight.

Изучаемая лексика:

face-to-face - лицом к лицу

- лицом к лицу self-taught - самоучка

- самоучка to replicate - копировать или воспроизводить

- копировать или воспроизводить a feature - черта лица

- черта лица to adorn - украшать

