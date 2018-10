View this post on Instagram

Gettin these lines & feels together w/ the C🍪🍪KIES... The kids who have been consistently taking my classes are BLOSSOMING 🌸 & having fun while LOSING WEIGHT 😱! Still gotta curse y’all asses out with love, but I 💗 to see this growth. • • Welcome back @malikee . Prancers @chantelrenee21 @tokumi10931093 music @relxuise #ShowYouOff• • • TEACHING NEXT WEEK MONDAY 7:30pm via @peridancecapeziocenter • Wednesday 4:30pm via @bdcnyc & Friday 9pm @bdcnyc . Pull up while she’s in town. xoxo 💋 #Jonte #Thug + #Cunt = #THUNT #thuntmovement