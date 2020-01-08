Не при дворе. Принц Гарри и Меган выбрали работу и "прогрессивную роль" в монархии

  • 8 января 2020
Принц Гарри и Меган Правообладатель иллюстрации PA Media

Принц Гарри с женой Меган сложат с себя основные обязанности, связанные с королевской семьей, и будут стремиться к финансовой независимости, сообщили герцог и герцогиня Сассекские в "Инстаграме".

Они рассказали также, что планируют жить на два дома - в Британии и США, продолжая "оказывать полноценную поддержку" королеве Елизавете Второй.

В сообщении отмечается, что пара собирается создать новую прогрессивную роль внутри института [монархии]. Решение, по словам Гарри и Меган, было принято после нескольких месяцев раздумий и обсуждений.

В сентябре они рассказали о том, как непросто им находиться в центре постоянного внимания.

