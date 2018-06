80 лет плёночным камерам Canon: юбилей превратился в поминки

Feeling strangely nostalgic that @canonuk have finally stopped selling the legendary EOS 1V. This is mine, and it’s one of my favourite positions, it was used to shoot all the Formula 1 in the early 2000, 15 odd years later it still works perfectly and could very easily serve as a deadly weapon if needed — I call her The Tank. 📷 #35mm #filmisnotdead #canon1v

