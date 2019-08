Уникальные фотографии "огненных облаков" над лесным пожаром в США

View this post on Instagram

Flying through a fire cloud ☁️🔥☁️⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ This photo from roughly 30,000 ft (9 km) shows how smoke particles reflect light in ways that make the Sun appear blazing orange. Our DC-8 flying laboratory passed directly through a large fire cloud — called a pyrocumulonimbus — on August 8 as it was rising from a fire in eastern Washington, giving scientists a look at the phenomena. These clouds form when the intense heat of wildfires lift the smoke above the boundary layer, the lowest part of Earth's atmosphere.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The flight was part of a joint NOAA and NASA field campaign called FIREX-AQ. Scientists are studying the composition and chemistry of smoke in the atmosphere to better understand its impact on air quality and climate.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ NASA Earth Observatory image credit: NASA/Joshua Stevens⁣⁣ Photography credits: U.S. Naval Research Laboratory/David Peterson