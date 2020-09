View this post on Instagram

Looks like a ruler, right? Simeon I the Great was Big Daddy Bulgaria between 893 and 927, the bloke who led Bulgaria to its largest size and established it as the most powerful state in what is now Eastern Europe. He also encouraged and oversaw incredible cultural prosperity, and boy was Bulgaria a cultural power at this time. The Cyrillic alphabet was developed at this time, you know? He was a down with the kids sort, probably hosted whiskey-tasting evenings on Twitch.