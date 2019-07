View this post on Instagram

UK Prime Minister Theresa May entered the stage at her conservative party's conference in Birmingham, UK, on Wednesday by dancing to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" before proceeding to defend Brexit. May was dubbed "Maybot" earlier this year for her robotic dance moves when she tried to dance with school children and scouts during visits to South Africa and Kenya earlier this year 💃😬 (🎥: Reuters)