January. A time for diet culture to prey on people feeling slightly more vulnerable about the way they look, eat and train.⁣ ⁣⁣ Of course, the New Year presents an opportunity for a fresh start, a metaphorical closing of doors and opening of others, but also an opportunity for those niggling anxieties to be preyed upon and exploited by those hoping to make money from you feeling less than adequate. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I know that feeling. I’ve spent a lot of my life feeling as though I’m fighting my body. Fighting the fact that I am not naturally skinny, that I wasn’t a long legged size 6, fighting the fact that I don’t have curves where others do, and I do where others don’t... that I am somehow not perfect because I don’t emulate the idea in my head of how I ‘should’ look. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I’m tired of fighting. And I’m tired of others being miserable as they fight to. ‘The diet starts tomorrow’ is a phrase I know so many on here will fall victim to as they wake up tomorrow and begin a few days of restriction to somehow try and undo a few days of eating more than ‘normal’. ⁣I get it, I’ve been there, and I can see why you might be led down that path. ⁣ ⁣⁣ My only advice today is to just enter any decisions you do make or changes you commit to with 100% honesty. If the decision to embark on change comes from a place of guilt, of self hatred or self destruction then the incentive is one that is so far from positive change that lasting longer than a few weeks seems unlikely. ⁣If the change also involves restriction, then again, research shows that the success rate of it lasting long term is very low. ⁣ ⁣⁣ It’s ok to want to change, of course it is, but please believe me when I say it’s exhausting when the incentive to do so isn’t right. It’s exhausting to hate yourself and to constantly feel as though who you are right now isn’t enough. So perhaps join me in 2020 by starting the year accepting that who you are right here, right now is enough. I know I feel a whole lot better as I repeat the phrase to myself. ⁣⁣ ⁣ No matter what you’ve eaten or drunk, no matter how much exercise you’ve done or haven’t done. ⁣ ⁣⁣ YOU ARE enough,⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ YOU HAVE enough. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ❤️