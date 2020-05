View this post on Instagram

THIS IS A SPECTRUM OF THE HOST GALAXY OF AN EXPLODING STAR 3.2 BILLION LIGHT YEARS AWAY. You’re looking at the culmination 4 months of hard work, 3 all nighters observing, countless hours of trying to code and combing stack exchange, and many many conversations with fellow astronomers trying to figure out how tf to reduce this data. (Thank you so much Rebecca, Kyle, and Taylor omg). And I finally got it—I AM SO HAPPY!!⁣ ⁣ So what is a spectrum? In short, a spectrum shows the light from a star as a function of its wavelength or frequency. Picture light traveling through a prism— the light is dispersed by the prism, and you get to see various colors of the light! That’s essentially what a stellar spectrum is, but with light from stars far far away. The spectrograph (akin to the prism in my analogy) is attached to the end of the telescope, and separates the light into its discrete wavelengths before sending the data to the computer. ⁣ ⁣ The hardest thing about astronomy is that we can’t touch, dissect, weigh, or otherwise interact with the stuff we’re studying. It’s too far away!! So instead, we gather spectra of stuff in space to learn about their chemical composition, temperature, density, mass, distance, luminosity, and relative motion. We can learn all about a star’s physical properties just by analyzing its LIGHT. How cool is that?! ⁣ ⁣ My goal is to use this spectrum (and others like it, of other galaxies hosting active supernovae) to measure the rate of the expansion of the Universe! The universe is expanding, and its expansion is accelerating over time, but we don’t have a great constraint on how 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 it’s changing. Constraining that will help us learn about what’s forcing that expansion— the mysterious dark energy. ⁣ ⁣ Now to reducing and analyzing all of my other supernovae spectra!!!