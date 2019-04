View this post on Instagram

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So with the sun finally showing face we decided to start heading towards Athens to see what all the fuss is about. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We got a good 60 miles in and found a beautiful place to camp on the beach overlooking the gulf of Corinth. With the tent set up i was enjoying a dip in the sea when i suddenly heard Nala meowing from the woods, I went over to investigate and found her right at the top of a tree pretending to be stuck. 🌲🐱🌲⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With a little encouragement she managed to get down and we spent the remaining sunlight seeing if we could spot any dolphins but with no luck! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I often wonder what must be going on in Nalas head as its not a normal lifestyle for a cat to be living with the world whizzing past and a different place to stay every night but she seems to love it! ❤ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #biketravel #travelbybike #bikewander #biketour #worldbybike #travelcat #adventurecat #gulfofcorinth #greece #trek920 #worldnomads @cicloviajantes #bike #catsofinstagram #bikelife #catlovers #catsofinsta #catstagram #catsoftheworld #veganworld #vegan