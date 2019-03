Skejterska biblija koja je otišla u istoriju

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for all the love❤️❤️ While the subscription/newsstand based print mag is no longer, (sorry about that notice letter) TWS is still a brand with a crew here working on digital projects like: A feature length Daewon Song documentary out in May and other quality content on our website, youtube, and other social channels. Special Limited Print editions are being planned. Thank you to everyone that has worked here on the magazine over 36 years for all of your inspiration and dedication to skateboarding. And Thank You to all of our subscribers, readers and audience for the support and love through the years.❤️❤️ Onto the next chapter. -TWS crew