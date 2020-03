🌪 A storm is coming…!



Say hello to Hurricane who will represent Serbia 🇷🇸 | @SerbiaESC at #ESC2020 with their song “Hasta La Vista”!



Find out more about the Beovizija final here 👉 https://t.co/sH0N38UEmL#Eurovision | #OpenUp | #Serbia pic.twitter.com/xRuC7sEVZ9