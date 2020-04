Petkom za budućnost: Iz Novog Pazara u svet za očuvanje planete

View this post on Instagram

Javio nam se klimatski aktivista sa profila @fridaysforfuture_novipazar i @alijamadzovic koji vas poziva da se pridruzite predstojecim klimatskim strajkovima! 🌍 English translation: Hi, my name is Alija Madzovic and I am climate and environmental activist from Novi Pazar, Serbia.I am founder of few organisations who fight against climate change- @fridaysforfuture_novipazar and @alijamadzovic. I strike because I want to live in beautiful world with clean rivers without trash, I am on strike because I don't support people who cut forest down, I am on strike because I want to young people be more involed to climate action.I want to say happy Earth day and see you at strikes soon!!!