Freesolo the shard. 45mins. A lot of misinformation about suction cups in the media at the moment. Here is a little snippet video. Enjoy 💚 I was thirteen and on a school trip when I first laid eyes on The Shard. I felt an immediate passion to climb it - the same type of passion I want to the world to feel. In the past I've been called a daredevil, an adrenaline junkie, a reckless teenager and much more. I've always found that these names come from those who are ignorant or misunderstood about what I really do and why. It takes years of training and careful preparation to be where I am today, and this practice is achievable only because I see myself as someone who has followed a respectable passion, albeit an unusual one. I believe that every single one of us has a gift. Your mission is to find that gift, make it your passion, and then make it your purpose. Since my climbing began, I've gone to places I never knew existed, met people I'll never lose touch with, and experienced things I could never have foreseen. Press are welcome to use footage at no cost as long as I am directly informed before publishing/broadcasting.