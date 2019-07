View this post on Instagram

𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖹𝖺𝗋𝖺 𝖣𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗌 👗 ~ ~ Hello hope your all well? So I wanted to chat about the "Zara dress" I love this dress, it feels nice on, but it's white with black spots. I don't really wear much white, and certainly not white dresses. I feel it makes me look bigger than I am, and I'm also fairly pale, fake tan aside. But I still purchased the dress, I've worn it a couple of times. Of course the other issue is, everyone owns it too! I was watching stories the other day and came across @clothesmyboyfriendhates she was dying her dress pink! At first I was like no what is she doing, then it got me thinking why not dye mine! So I popped to @lovewilko They had blue, grey or black. I had considered black, but love the spots so didn't really want to loose them. So I decided on grey, it's a little darker than I expected but I love it. I think I'll wear this dress a whole lot more more now, and as a darker colour makes me feel better in it too. Swipe across to see more pics ⇾ ~ ~ So I think the point is, if you don't like something in your wardrobe, or it's not quite right, have a think about how you can change it, to suit you more before throwing it away. You never know you could change your whole wardrobe 😊 ~ ~ Have a lovely Wednesday 😘