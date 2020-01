Bili Eliš izvodi novu Džejms Bond numeru

The rumored feature in the new James Bond film soundtrack.



1. The clock in the IVY PARK x Adidas ad points to 4 and 10. The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die”, will be released on April 10 (4/10) in the US.



2. James Bond’s signature drink is a Martini. #Beyonce #beyhive pic.twitter.com/WGmBnZHnia