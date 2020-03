View this post on Instagram

#방탄소년단 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨... 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘐 𝘳𝘶𝘯, 𝘴𝘰 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘻𝘦. 02.06.19 Yesterday I was reunited with my seven best friends and they made history. I truly can’t put into words how it was everything I dreamed of and more. I am truly my happiest within this magic shop they have created for me, they have taught me life long lessons, helped me love and accept myself for me and have lifted me up at my lowest points and helped me see that these dark paths I take will lead to good things. They saved me when I couldn’t save myself ✨ Towards the end of the concert we surprised the members with singing young forever to them, a song that means so much to us & the boys. It didn’t just bring armys to tears but the boys themselves, being one out of those 60,000 was a breathtaking moment that I will never forget it made me realise that I have truly found the place were I belong. Bts you are my school, my best friends, my family, my happiness, my most beautiful moment in life and my safe place. To the seven boys from small towns in Korea, you are changing the world and bringing people together no matter what gender, sexuality, culture or race. I am so happy to have found you because through you I have found my euphoria. You are my home 💓✨