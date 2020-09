View this post on Instagram

Isn’t it just so silly that when you turn down a cigarette, people never ask you why - because it’s clear why you don’t want to smoke. Cancer, mainly.⁣ ⁣ And isn’t it just really silly that despite the fact that the American Cancer Society recently updated their guidelines to recommend 0 alcohol consumption because of the cancer risk, we still have to give 7,236 explanations about why we aren’t drinking?⁣ ⁣ Isn’t it also silly that at one point 90% of the population smoked because they did such a good job of marketing it to look cool before we all realised how bad it was for us?