"But what about school?", they say Well what about it? They learn geography by foot, sea creatures by sight They learn cultures by taste and religion by listening Flexibility comes with the lifestyle ~ there's really no other choice Minimalism, boredom, simplicity ~ more lessons on the road The traveling life, for them, is a gift And they have time with us, lots of it, where I hope they're learning about love, respect and how to co-exist, even when its a challenge So this is their school. Life is their school. The World is their school. And its a pretty fine teacher ❤