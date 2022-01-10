Zlatni globus 2022: Vestern sa Kamberbačom pobedio Belfast, Kenetu Brani utešna nagrada za scenario
Najbolji film i televizijske serije u protekloj godini nagrađeni su u nedelju Zlatnim globusima.
Autobiografski film ser Keneta Brane, Belfast i The Power of the Dog, vestern sa Benediktom Kamberbačom u glavnoj ulozi, imali su najviše nominacija za kontroverznu nagradu Zlatni globus.
Dva ostvarenja su bila u konkurenciji za nagrade u sedam kategorija, među njima i najbolji film.
Zlatni globus je, uz Oskar, tradicionalno najglamuroznija nagrada, ali ova nije prenošena na televiziji.
TV mreža NBC je odustala od toga zbog serije kontroverzi, a jedna od glavnih je optužba da među članovima žirija nema dovoljno raznolikosti.
Evo kompletne liste nominovanih, koji su objavljeni na svečanoj ceremoniji u Los Anđelesu.
Najbolji film - drama
- Belfast
- Koda (Coda)
- Dina (Dune)
- Kralj Ričard (King Richard)
- POBEDNIK: The Power of the Dog
Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija
- Sirano (Cyrano)
- Ne gledaj gore (Don't Look Up)
- Licorice Pizza
- Tik, tik... bum! (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- POBEDNIK: Priča sa zapadne strane (West Side Story)
Najbolja glumica u filmu - drama
- Džesika Čestajn (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivija Kolman (The Lost Daughter)
- Lejdi Gaga (House of Gucci)
- Kristin Stjuart (Spencer)
- POBEDNICA: Nikol Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Najbolji glumac u filmu - drama
- Maheršala Ali (Swan Song)
- Havijer Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedikt Kamberbač (The Power of the Dog)
- Denzeč Vašington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
- POBEDNIK Vil Smit (King Richard)
Najbonja glumica u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija
- Marion Kotijar (Annette)
- Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
- Dženifer Lorens (Don't Look Up)
- Ema Stoun (Cruella)
- POBEDNICA: Rejčel Zegler (West Side Story)
Najbolji glumac u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija
- Leonardo DiKaprio (Don't Look Up)
- Piter Denklidž (Cyrano)
- Kuper Hofman (Licorice Pizza)
- Entoni Ramos (In the Heights)
- POBEDNIK: Endrju Garfild (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Najbolja epizodna uloga - žene
- Katrina Balfe (Belfast)
- Kirsten Danst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjunan Elis (King Richard)
- Rut Nega (Passing)
- POBEDNICA: Arijana Debos (West Side Story)
Najbolja epizodna uloga - muškarci
- Ben Aflek (The Tender Bar)
- Džejmi Dornan (Belfast)
- Kiran Hajnds (Belfast)
- Troj Kocur (Coda)
- POBEDNIK Kodi Smit-Mekfi (The Power of the Dog)
Najbolji reditelj
- Kenet Brana (Belfast)
- Megi Gilenhal (The Lost Daughter)
- Stiven Spilberg (West Side Story)
- Denis Vilnev (Dune)
- POBEDNICA: Džejn Kempion (The Power of the Dog)
Najbolji scenario
- Pol Tomas Andersaon (Licorice Pizza)
- Džejn Kempion (The Power of the Dog)
- Adam Mekej (Don't Look Up)
- Aron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
- POBEDNIK: Kenet Brana (Belfast)
Najbolji crtani film
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- POBEDNIK: Encanto
Najbolji film - na stranom jeziku
- Compartment No. 6
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
- POBEDNIK: Drive My Car
Najbonja pesma za film
- Be Alive iz filma King Richard - Bijonse Nouls-Karter i Dikson n
- Dos Orugitas iz filma Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Down to Joy iz filma Belfast - Van Morison
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) iz filma Respect - Džejmi Aleksander Hartman, Dženifer Hadson i Kerol King
- POBEDNICI: No Time to Die from No Time to Die (Džejms Bond) - Bili Ajliš i Foines O'Konel
Najbonja TV serija - drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Post
- Squid Game
- POBEDNIK: Succession
Najbonja glumica u TV seriji
- Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
- Dženifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Kristin Baranski (The Good Fight)
- Elizabet Mos (The Handmaid's Tale)
- POBEDNICA: M Džej Rodrigez (Pose)
Najbolji glumac u TV seriji
- Brajan Koks (Succession)
- Li Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Bili Porter (Pose)
- Omar Si (Lupin)
- POBEDNIK: Džeremi Strong (Succession)
Najbonja TV serija - mjuzikl ili komedija
- The Great
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
- POBEDNIK: Hacks
Najbolja mini TV serija ili TV film
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- POBEDNIK: The Underground Railroad