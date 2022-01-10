Zlatni globus 2022: Vestern sa Kamberbačom pobedio Belfast, Kenetu Brani utešna nagrada za scenario

Golden Globes trophies

Autor fotografije, Getty Images

Najbolji film i televizijske serije u protekloj godini nagrađeni su u nedelju Zlatnim globusima.

Autobiografski film ser Keneta Brane, Belfast i The Power of the Dog, vestern sa Benediktom Kamberbačom u glavnoj ulozi, imali su najviše nominacija za kontroverznu nagradu Zlatni globus.

Dva ostvarenja su bila u konkurenciji za nagrade u sedam kategorija, među njima i najbolji film.

Zlatni globus je, uz Oskar, tradicionalno najglamuroznija nagrada, ali ova nije prenošena na televiziji.

TV mreža NBC je odustala od toga zbog serije kontroverzi, a jedna od glavnih je optužba da među članovima žirija nema dovoljno raznolikosti.

Evo kompletne liste nominovanih, koji su objavljeni na svečanoj ceremoniji u Los Anđelesu.

Najbolji film - drama

  • Belfast
  • Koda (Coda)
  • Dina (Dune)
  • Kralj Ričard (King Richard)
  • POBEDNIK: The Power of the Dog

Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Sirano (Cyrano)
  • Ne gledaj gore (Don't Look Up)
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tik, tik... bum! (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
  • POBEDNIK: Priča sa zapadne strane (West Side Story)

Najbolja glumica u filmu - drama

  • Džesika Čestajn (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Olivija Kolman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Lejdi Gaga (House of Gucci)
  • Kristin Stjuart (Spencer)
  • POBEDNICA: Nikol Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Najbolji glumac u filmu - drama

  • Maheršala Ali (Swan Song)
  • Havijer Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedikt Kamberbač (The Power of the Dog)
  • Denzeč Vašington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
  • POBEDNIK Vil Smit (King Richard)

Najbonja glumica u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Marion Kotijar (Annette)
  • Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
  • Dženifer Lorens (Don't Look Up)
  • Ema Stoun (Cruella)
  • POBEDNICA: Rejčel Zegler (West Side Story)

Najbolji glumac u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Leonardo DiKaprio (Don't Look Up)
  • Piter Denklidž (Cyrano)
  • Kuper Hofman (Licorice Pizza)
  • Entoni Ramos (In the Heights)
  • POBEDNIK: Endrju Garfild (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Najbolja epizodna uloga - žene

  • Katrina Balfe (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Danst (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjunan Elis (King Richard)
  • Rut Nega (Passing)
  • POBEDNICA: Arijana Debos (West Side Story)

Najbolja epizodna uloga - muškarci

  • Ben Aflek (The Tender Bar)
  • Džejmi Dornan (Belfast)
  • Kiran Hajnds (Belfast)
  • Troj Kocur (Coda)
  • POBEDNIK Kodi Smit-Mekfi (The Power of the Dog)

Autor fotografije, Getty Images

Potpis ispod fotografije,

Vil Smit na Vimbldonu

Najbolji reditelj

  • Kenet Brana (Belfast)
  • Megi Gilenhal (The Lost Daughter)
  • Stiven Spilberg (West Side Story)
  • Denis Vilnev (Dune)
  • POBEDNICA: Džejn Kempion (The Power of the Dog)

Najbolji scenario

  • Pol Tomas Andersaon (Licorice Pizza)
  • Džejn Kempion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Adam Mekej (Don't Look Up)
  • Aron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)
  • POBEDNIK: Kenet Brana (Belfast)

Najbolji crtani film

  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • POBEDNIK: Encanto

Najbolji film - na stranom jeziku

  • Compartment No. 6
  • The Hand of God
  • A Hero
  • Parallel Mothers
  • POBEDNIK: Drive My Car

Najbonja pesma za film

  • Be Alive iz filma King Richard - Bijonse Nouls-Karter i Dikson n
  • Dos Orugitas iz filma Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Down to Joy iz filma Belfast - Van Morison
  • Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) iz filma Respect - Džejmi Aleksander Hartman, Dženifer Hadson i Kerol King
  • POBEDNICI: No Time to Die from No Time to Die (Džejms Bond) - Bili Ajliš i Foines O'Konel

Autor fotografije, Getty Images

Potpis ispod fotografije,

Bili Ajliš je napisala i otpevala pesmu za poslednji u nizu filmova o tajnom agentu Džejmsu Bondu

Najbonja TV serija - drama

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Post
  • Squid Game
  • POBEDNIK: Succession

Najbonja glumica u TV seriji

  • Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
  • Dženifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Kristin Baranski (The Good Fight)
  • Elizabet Mos (The Handmaid's Tale)
  • POBEDNICA: M Džej Rodrigez (Pose)

Najbolji glumac u TV seriji

  • Brajan Koks (Succession)
  • Li Jung-jae (Squid Game)
  • Bili Porter (Pose)
  • Omar Si (Lupin)
  • POBEDNIK: Džeremi Strong (Succession)

Najbonja TV serija - mjuzikl ili komedija

  • The Great
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso
  • POBEDNIK: Hacks

Najbolja mini TV serija ili TV film

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • POBEDNIK: The Underground Railroad