Zlatni globus 2022: Vestern sa Kamberbačom pobedio Belfast, Kenetu Brani utešna nagrada za scenario

Pre 9 minuta

Autobiografski film ser Keneta Brane, Belfast i The Power of the Dog, vestern sa Benediktom Kamberbačom u glavnoj ulozi, imali su najviše nominacija za kontroverznu nagradu Zlatni globus.