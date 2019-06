#CWC19 upset!



SRI LANKA WIN BY 20 RUNS👏



The last wicket to fall was Wood 0, Stokes 82*



England 212 all out



What a match!



LIVE reaction 👉 https://t.co/5hOgUPAtda #bbccricket #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/2vLpIJ4s1f