It feels as if though we've reduced all the lives that were lost during Easter Sunday attacks to just a number. 253. I don't want us to just remember a number. I want to honour and remember the people that were taken too soon. Say their names. Remember their stories. These were human beings. Real people, with full lives. None of them deserved to die the way did. To honour these 253 lives, I'm going to draw each and every one of them, hopefully. It's a lot of people, I know. But their lives were as important and valuable as mine and yours. Starting off with this hero. . Ramesh Raju, 40-year-old building contractor, a father, a husband, stopped a man with a backpack from entering the Zion church, Batticaloa full of worshippers. If the attacker had entered there would have been many more casualties. Raju will never know how many lives he saved during those final moments, but the families of the survivors will forever look upon his heroics with an eternal debt of gratitude. . . . #eastersundayattackslk #srilanka #lka #honour #remembering #illustration #portraits #drawing #characterdrawing #illo #instaart #illustratorsofinstagram #sketchaday #illustratingforacause #artistsofsrilanka #cmb #artcolombo