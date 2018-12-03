දරුණු පිළිකා රෝගී තත්වයකට ප්රතිකාර ලබා ගනිමින් සිටින බොලිවුඩ් නිළි සොනාලි බෙන්ද්රේ නිව්යෝක් නුවර සිට නැවත ඉන්දියාවට පැමිණ තිබේ.
ඇය තමන් පීඩා විඳින පිළිකා රෝගයට එරෙහිව ගෙන යන සටන සහ අත්දැකීම් ගැන නිතර සටහන් ලියුවාය. මේ හේතුවෙන්, 43 හැවිරිදි රංගන ශිල්පිනිය ගැන ප්රශංසා කරමින් සමාජ මාධ්ය ජාලවල බොහෝ වැකි පළ වී තිබේ.
සොනාලි බෙන්ද්රේ "සුව අතට හැරෙමින්" සිටින බව ඇගේ සැමියා ගෝල්දි බේල් පැවසූ නමුත්, ඇය නිතර වෛද්ය පරීක්ෂණවලට සහභාගී වෙමින් සිටින්නීය.
ඇය මෙම රෝගය පිළිබඳ විවෘතව කතා කිරීම සැබවින්ම තමන් "ධෛර්යමත්" කරන බව සමහර පිළිකා රෝගියෝ පවසති.
පිළිකා වැනි "වසන් කෙරෙන මාතෘකා" ගැන ප්රසිද්ධ පුද්ගලයන් විවෘතව කතා කිරීම "වෙනසක් පිළිගැනීමක්" යැයි පියයුරු පිළිකා රෝගයෙන් මිදී වර්තමානයේ ඉන්දියානු පිළිකා සංගමයේ රැකියාවේ නිරත රේණුකා ප්රසාද් සඳහන් කළාය.
"මෙම රෝගයට පත් වූවන්ගේ ජීවිත කතාව අනෙක් රෝගීන්ට බොහෝ විට අසන්න ලැබෙන්නේ නැහැ. නමුත් සොනාලි බෙන්ද්රේ වැනි කෙනෙකු ජීවිතය විඳිමින් සිටිනවා දකින එක ඇත්තටම ඔවුන් ධෛර්යමත් කරනවා."
"එයින් ඔවුන්ට හැඟවෙනවා පිළිකාව කියන්නේ මරණ වරෙන්තුවක් නොවන බවත් රෝගයෙන් පසුවත් ජීවිතයක් තියෙනවා වගේම එය ඉතා හොඳ එකක් වන බවත්," රේණුකා ප්රසාද් පැවසුවාය.
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ වෙනි පළකිරීම මග හරින්න
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ වෙනි පළකිරීමේ අවසානය
මේ තොරතුරුද කියවන්න:
හොඳින් ගෙවුණු ජීවිතයක් සහ ප්රීතිමත් අවසානයක්
බීබීසී දිල්ලි වාර්තාකාරිනී ගීතා පාන්ඩේගේ වාර්තාවකි
පසුගිය ජූලි මස දී සොනාලි බෙන්ද්රේ පිළිකා රෝගයට ගොදුරු වෙලා යැයි පළමු වරට දැනගත් සැණින් මගේ මතකයට පැමිණියේ අතිශය ජනප්රිය වූ 'කල් හෝ නා හෝ' බොලිවුඩ් චිත්රපටයේ ඇය රඟපෑ චරිතයයි.
චිත්රපටයේ ප්රධාන නළුවා ලෙස රඟපෑ ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන් හදවත් රෝගියෙකුගේ චරිතයට පන පෙවූ අතර, සොනාලි ඔහුගේ වෛද්යවරිය ලෙස මහත් පෞරුෂයකින් හෙබි චරිතයක් රඟපෑවාය.
මෙම චිත්රපටය රූගත කර ඇත්තේ නිව්යෝක් නුවර වන අතර, ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන්ට සිය දුර්වල හදවත සමඟ ජීවත් වීමට සොනාලි බෙන්ද්රේ උපකාර කරනු දැකිය හැකිය. කෙසේවෙතත්, අවසානයේ දී ඔහුට සුවයක් නොලැබෙන හෙයින් ඇයට ප්රතිකාර කිරීම් නැවැත්වීමට සිදු වූ අතර, සියල්ලන්ගේම කඳුළු මධ්යයේ ඔහු ජීවිතයෙන් සමුගන්නා ආකාරය චිත්රපටයේ අවසාන දර්ශන පෙළෙහි දක්නට ලැබේ.
චිත්රපටය එළි දක්වා වසර පහළොවකට පසු වෛද්යවරියකගේ සිනමා චරිතයෙන් සැබෑ ජීවිතයේ රෝගියෙකු බවට පත්වීමට සොනාලිට සිදු විය. පසුගිය මාස ගණනාවක් පුරා "දරුණු ගණයේ පිළිකා රෝගයක්" සමග සටන් වදිමින් ඇය නිව්යෝක් නගරයේ ජීවත් වූවාය.
ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන් ඇතුළු ඇය සමග රඟපෑ තවත් බොලිවුඩ් රංගන ශිල්පියෝ ඇයගේ සුව දුක් විමසීමට රෝහලට පැමිණියහ.
සඳුදා (දෙසැම්බර් 03) ඇය පිළිකා රෝගය මර්දනය කළ බව පුවත ඇසීමට ඉන්දියානුවන්ට හැකි විය.
සිය සැමියා සමග දෑත් පටලවාගෙන සිනාමුසු මුහුණින් සඳුදා උදෑසන ඇය මුම්බායි ගුවන් තොටුපලට පැමිණියාය.
එය ඇත්තෙන්ම ප්රීතිමත් අවසානයක් විය.
...................
"ප්රසිද්ධ පුද්ගලයන් මෙවැනි රෝග ගැන කතා කිරීම ඉතා වැදගත්. එයින් මේ රෝග ගැන අන් අය දැනුවත් වෙනවා" යැයි පිළිකා රෝගීන් සමග ක්රියා කරන රේණුකා ප්රසාද් පැවසුවාය.
"සටන තවත් ඉවර නැහැ" යැයි ඉරිදා (2) සොනාලි සිය ඉන්ස්ටග්රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහනක් පළ කර තිබිණි.
ප්රතිකාර අවසන් වුවත් "රෝගය නැවතත් මතු විය හැකියි" යනුවෙන් ඇයගේ සැමියා වාර්තාකරුවන්ට පැවසීය.
"සටන් කිරීමට සූදානම්" යනුවෙන් පිළිකා රෝගය හඳුනාගත් පසු ඇය ඉන්ස්ටග්රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහන් කර ඇති අතර, සිය දෙමාපියන්ට සහ මිතුරන්ට ද ස්තුති කර තිබිණි. එමෙන්ම ඇයගේ "දරුණු ගණයේ පිළිකාව" ශරීරයේ පැතිරී ඇතැයි ද සඳහන් කර ඇත.
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ 2 වෙනි පළකිරීම මග හරින්න
View this post on Instagram
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ 2 වෙනි පළකිරීමේ අවසානය
බොහෝ දෙනෙකු සමාජ මාධ්ය ජාල ඔස්සේ ඇයට ඉක්මන් සුවය ප්රාර්ථනා කර තිබෙනු දක්නට හැකිය.
මෙම රෝගය ගැන සිය දොළොස් හැවිදිරි පුතාට පැවසූ ආකාරය ගැන ද ඇය එක් සටහනක් පළ කර කළාය.
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ 3 වෙනි පළකිරීම මග හරින්න
View this post on Instagram
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ 3 වෙනි පළකිරීමේ අවසානය
"අපිට ඔහු ආරක්ෂා කරන්න ඕනෙ වගේම, අපි දන්නවා ඔහුට හැමදේම පැවසීම වැදගත් කියලා.... ඔහු මේ ආරංචිය වැඩුණු පුද්ගලයෙකු ලෙස භාර ගත්තා... සැණකින් මගේ ශක්තියේ සහ ධනාත්මක බවේ ප්රභවය බවට ඔහු පත්වුණා," යැයි සොනාලි ජූලි මස දී ඉන්ස්ටග්රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහන් කර තිබිණි.
රෝගය සමග ජීවත් වීම ගැන ඇය පළ කළ සටහන්වලට බොහෝ දෙනෙකුගේ අවධානය යොමු විය. "නරක දවස්" යැයි සඳහන් කර ඇති එක් වීඩියෝවක ඇය සිය හිස මුඩු කරන ආකාරය දැකිය හැකිය. තවත් විටෙක ඇය පවුලේ ඥාතීන් සහ යහළුවන් සමග සතුටින් සිටින ඡායාරූප පළ කර ඇත.
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ 4 වෙනි පළකිරීම මග හරින්න
View this post on Instagram
“I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.” – Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I’ve had to push past it… a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle… it was one that was worth the fight. It’s important to remember that we’re allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity… for a short while. Only you know what you’re going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren’t wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn’t wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues… my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It’s yet another test… Student all my life… Learning all my life… #OneDayAtATime 📷: @srishtibehlarya
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Instagram හි iamsonalibendre කළ 4 වෙනි පළකිරීමේ අවසානය
පිළිකාව ගැන විවෘතව කතා කළ පළමු ඉන්දීය ප්රසිද්ධ චරිතය සොනාලි බෙන්ද්රේ නොවේ. 2012 දී ක්රිකට් ක්රීඩක යුවරාජ් සිං තමන් පිළිකාවකින් පෙළෙන බව හෙළි කර අතර, රෝගයට එරෙහි සටන ගැන ග්රන්ථයක් රචනා කිරීමට ද කටයුතු කළේය. එමෙන්ම, රංගන ශිල්පී ඉර්ෆාන් ඛාන් ද තමන් බරපතල රෝගයකින් පෙළෙන බව මෙම වසර මුල දී හෙළි කළේය.
තවත් තොරතුරු: