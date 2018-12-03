පිළිකාවට එරෙහි සටන ගැන බොලිවුඩ් නිළි සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ තැබූ සමාජ මාධ්‍ය ජාල සටහන්

Sonali Bendre's battle against cancer
Image caption "සටන තවත් ඉවර නැහැ" යැයි ඉරිදා (2) සොනාලි සිය ඉන්ස්ටග්‍රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහනක් පළ කර තිබිණි

දරුණු පිළිකා රෝගී තත්වයකට ප්‍රතිකාර ලබා ගනිමින් සිටින බොලිවුඩ් නිළි සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ නිව්යෝක් නුවර සිට නැවත ඉන්දියාවට පැමිණ තිබේ.

ඇය තමන් පීඩා විඳින පිළිකා රෝගයට එරෙහිව ගෙන යන සටන සහ අත්දැකීම් ගැන නිතර සටහන් ලියුවාය. මේ හේතුවෙන්, 43 හැවිරිදි රංගන ශිල්පිනිය ගැන ප්‍රශංසා කරමින් සමාජ මාධ්‍ය ජාලවල බොහෝ වැකි පළ වී තිබේ.

සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ "සුව අතට හැරෙමින්" සිටින බව ඇගේ සැමියා ගෝල්දි බේල් පැවසූ නමුත්, ඇය නිතර වෛද්‍ය පරීක්ෂණවලට සහභාගී වෙමින් සිටින්නීය.

ඇය මෙම රෝගය පිළිබඳ විවෘතව කතා කිරීම සැබවින්ම තමන් "ධෛර්යමත්" කරන බව සමහර පිළිකා රෝගියෝ පවසති.

පිළිකා වැනි "වසන් කෙරෙන මාතෘකා" ගැන ප්‍රසිද්ධ පුද්ගලයන් විවෘතව කතා කිරීම "වෙනසක් පිළිගැනීමක්" යැයි පියයුරු පිළිකා රෝගයෙන් මිදී වර්තමානයේ ඉන්දියානු පිළිකා සංගමයේ රැකියාවේ නිරත රේණුකා ප්‍රසාද් සඳහන් කළාය.


Image caption බොලිවුඩ් නිළි සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ

"මෙම රෝගයට පත් වූවන්ගේ ජීවිත කතාව අනෙක් රෝගීන්ට බොහෝ විට අසන්න ලැබෙන්නේ නැහැ. නමුත් සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ වැනි කෙනෙකු ජීවිතය විඳිමින් සිටිනවා දකින එක ඇත්තටම ඔවුන් ධෛර්යමත් කරනවා."

"එයින් ඔවුන්ට හැඟවෙනවා පිළිකාව කියන්නේ මරණ වරෙන්තුවක් නොවන බවත් රෝගයෙන් පසුවත් ජීවිතයක් තියෙනවා වගේම එය ඉතා හොඳ එකක් වන බවත්," රේණුකා ප්‍රසාද් පැවසුවාය.

හොඳින් ගෙවුණු ජීවිතයක් සහ ප්‍රීතිමත් අවසානයක්

බීබීසී දිල්ලි වාර්තාකාරිනී ගීතා පාන්ඩේගේ වාර්තාවකි

පසුගිය ජූලි මස දී සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ පිළිකා රෝගයට ගොදුරු වෙලා යැයි පළමු වරට දැනගත් සැණින් මගේ මතකයට පැමිණියේ අතිශය ජනප්‍රිය වූ 'කල් හෝ නා හෝ' බොලිවුඩ් චිත්‍රපටයේ ඇය රඟපෑ චරිතයයි.

චිත්‍රපටයේ ප්‍රධාන නළුවා ලෙස රඟපෑ ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන් හදවත් රෝගියෙකුගේ චරිතයට පන පෙවූ අතර, සොනාලි ඔහුගේ වෛද්‍යවරිය ලෙස මහත් පෞරුෂයකින් හෙබි චරිතයක් රඟපෑවාය.

මෙම චිත්‍රපටය රූගත කර ඇත්තේ නිව්යෝක් නුවර වන අතර, ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන්ට සිය දුර්වල හදවත සමඟ ජීවත් වීමට සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ උපකාර කරනු දැකිය හැකිය. කෙසේවෙතත්, අවසානයේ දී ඔහුට සුවයක් නොලැබෙන හෙයින් ඇයට ප්‍රතිකාර කිරීම් නැවැත්වීමට සිදු වූ අතර, සියල්ලන්ගේම කඳුළු මධ්‍යයේ ඔහු ජීවිතයෙන් සමුගන්නා ආකාරය චිත්‍රපටයේ අවසාන දර්ශන පෙළෙහි දක්නට ලැබේ.


Image caption ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන් සහ සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ

චිත්‍රපටය එළි දක්වා වසර පහළොවකට පසු වෛද්‍යවරියකගේ සිනමා චරිතයෙන් සැබෑ ජීවිතයේ රෝගියෙකු බවට පත්වීමට සොනාලිට සිදු විය. පසුගිය මාස ගණනාවක් පුරා "දරුණු ගණයේ පිළිකා රෝගයක්" සමග සටන් වදිමින් ඇය නිව්යෝක් නගරයේ ජීවත් වූවාය.

ෂාහ් රුක් ඛාන් ඇතුළු ඇය සමග රඟපෑ තවත් බොලිවුඩ් රංගන ශිල්පියෝ ඇයගේ සුව දුක් විමසීමට රෝහලට පැමිණියහ.

සඳුදා (දෙසැම්බර් 03) ඇය පිළිකා රෝගය මර්දනය කළ බව පුවත ඇසීමට ඉන්දියානුවන්ට හැකි විය.

සිය සැමියා සමග දෑත් පටලවාගෙන සිනාමුසු මුහුණින් සඳුදා උදෑසන ඇය මුම්බායි ගුවන් තොටුපලට පැමිණියාය.

එය ඇත්තෙන්ම ප්‍රීතිමත් අවසානයක් විය.

"ප්‍රසිද්ධ පුද්ගලයන් මෙවැනි රෝග ගැන කතා කිරීම ඉතා වැදගත්. එයින් මේ රෝග ගැන අන් අය දැනුවත් වෙනවා" යැයි පිළිකා රෝගීන් සමග ක්‍රියා කරන රේණුකා ප්‍රසාද් පැවසුවාය.

"සටන තවත් ඉවර නැහැ" යැයි ඉරිදා (2) සොනාලි සිය ඉන්ස්ටග්‍රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහනක් පළ කර තිබිණි.

ප්‍රතිකාර අවසන් වුවත් "රෝගය නැවතත් මතු විය හැකියි" යනුවෙන් ඇයගේ සැමියා වාර්තාකරුවන්ට පැවසීය.

"සටන් කිරීමට සූදානම්" යනුවෙන් පිළිකා රෝගය හඳුනාගත් පසු ඇය ඉන්ස්ටග්‍රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහන් කර ඇති අතර, සිය දෙමාපියන්ට සහ මිතුරන්ට ද ස්තුති කර තිබිණි. එමෙන්ම ඇයගේ "දරුණු ගණයේ පිළිකාව" ශරීරයේ පැතිරී ඇතැයි ද සඳහන් කර ඇත.

බොහෝ දෙනෙකු සමාජ මාධ්‍ය ජාල ඔස්සේ ඇයට ඉක්මන් සුවය ප්‍රාර්ථනා කර තිබෙනු දක්නට හැකිය.

මෙම රෝගය ගැන සිය දොළොස් හැවිදිරි පුතාට පැවසූ ආකාරය ගැන ද ඇය එක් සටහනක් පළ කර කළාය.

"අපිට ඔහු ආරක්ෂා කරන්න ඕනෙ වගේම, අපි දන්නවා ඔහුට හැමදේම පැවසීම වැදගත් කියලා.... ඔහු මේ ආරංචිය වැඩුණු පුද්ගලයෙකු ලෙස භාර ගත්තා... සැණකින් මගේ ශක්තියේ සහ ධනාත්මක බවේ ප්‍රභවය බවට ඔහු පත්වුණා," යැයි සොනාලි ජූලි මස දී ඉන්ස්ටග්‍රෑම් ගිණුමේ සටහන් කර තිබිණි.

රෝගය සමග ජීවත් වීම ගැන ඇය පළ කළ සටහන්වලට බොහෝ දෙනෙකුගේ අවධානය යොමු විය. "නරක දවස්" යැයි සඳහන් කර ඇති එක් වීඩියෝවක ඇය සිය හිස මුඩු කරන ආකාරය දැකිය හැකිය. තවත් විටෙක ඇය පවුලේ ඥාතීන් සහ යහළුවන් සමග සතුටින් සිටින ඡායාරූප පළ කර ඇත.

පිළිකාව ගැන විවෘතව කතා කළ පළමු ඉන්දීය ප්‍රසිද්ධ චරිතය සොනාලි බෙන්ද්‍රේ නොවේ. 2012 දී ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩක යුවරාජ් සිං තමන් පිළිකාවකින් පෙළෙන බව හෙළි කර අතර, රෝගයට එරෙහි සටන ගැන ග්‍රන්ථයක් රචනා කිරීමට ද කටයුතු කළේය. එමෙන්ම, රංගන ශිල්පී ඉර්ෆාන් ඛාන් ද තමන් බරපතල රෝගයකින් පෙළෙන බව මෙම වසර මුල දී හෙළි කළේය.

