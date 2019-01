We were thinking if what was happening was real. The entire #Kalamsat-V2 team was over the Moon after sitting inside @isro Mission Control waiting to see our own satellite go into orbit.- CEO @SpaceKidzIndia @SrimathyKesan @OnmanoramaLive https://t.co/6u3BWgvJx6#ISROMissions pic.twitter.com/yx2qemhrzB