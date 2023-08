Waa kuma cunto-kariyihii Soomaaliga ahaa ee geeridiisa ay gilgilashay xaafaddii uu kaga noolaa Mareykanka?

7 Daqiiqadood ka hor

Waxaa laga soo xigtay, "As long as I can remember, I have always loved cooking. About three weeks after arriving in Vermont, I found a job at a local fastfood restaurant in Burlington. Over the next few years I took cooking classes, worked in catering, and enrolled in college before finally getting into culinary school. I worked my butt off over that time, and now I own my own restaurant."