Ciidamada dahabka ee talada Suudaan gacanta ku haya

Camel trader to power broker

Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo

Grew upin the desert of Darfur and dropped out of primary school

Became camel traderthen a militia leader and gold dealer

Nicknamed “Hemeti”(Little Mohamed) because of baby-faced looks

“Himayti" (My Protector) was ex-President Bashir's name for him

Supported coupagainst Mr Bashir