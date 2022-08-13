Doorashada Kenya 2022: Maxaa hortaagan shaacinta natiijada doorashada Kenya?

Shacabka Kenya ayaa si weyn uga dhuursugaya natiijada doorashada

Shacabka Kenya ayaa si weyn uga dhuursugaya natiijada doorashada

Waxaa dalka Kenya ka socota tirinta codadka doorashada Madaxweynaha iyadoo si weyn ay isku hayaan Madaxweyne ku xigeenka William Ruto iyo Ra'iisul Wasaarihii hore, Raila Odinga.

Sarkaal sare oo ka tirsan guddiga doorashada Kenya ayaa sheegay in aan la jabsan nidaamka tirinta codadka doorashada Madaxweynaha Kenya xilli si weyn looga dhuursugayo natiijada doorashada madaxtinimada ee Talaadadii ka dhacday Kenya.

"Arrin noocaas ah ma dhicin, waa xog khaldan" ayuu yiri madaxa fullinta ee guddiga doorashada Kenya , Marjan Hussein Marjan.

Baraha bulshada Kenya waxaa hareeyay eedeymo ku saabsan in natiijo been abuur ah la geliyay xilli guddiga doorashada ay xaqiijinayaan codadka doorashada Madaxweynaha.

Xog tirinta codadka ah oo ay sameysay warbaahinta ayaa muujineysa in labada musharax ee ugu cadcad ee kala ah Raila Odinga iyo William Ruto ay si aad ah isugu dhaw yihiin.

Laakiin guddiga doorashada oo kaliya ayaa ku dhawaaqi kara cidda ku guuleysata doorashada - waxayna heystaan muddo toddoba maalmood ah oo ka billaabato maalintii codbixinta.

"Waxaan ka baqeynay in la jabsado nidaamkeena tirinta codadka balse waxaan xaqiijinayaa in dhammaan qalabkeena yaalla guud ahaan dalka in la sugay amnigiisa" ayuu yiri Marjan oo shaley la hadlayay warbaahinta.

Mar sii horreysay guddoomiyaha guddiga doorashada Kenya ayaa sheegay in aysan jirin wax cabsi ah oo ku aadan kala duwanaanshiyaha tirinta ee warbaahinta kala duwan balse natiijada kama dambeysta ah ay isku mid noqon doonto maadma ay heel meel ka soo xiganayaan isku darka codadka.

Maxaa ka socdaa xarunta weyn ee lagu tirinayo codadka?

Saraakiisha guddiga doorashada ee ku sugan xarunta Bomas ayaa si weyn ugu mashquulsan tirinta codadka doorashada Madaxtinimada.

Jimcihii, guddoomiyaha guddiga doorashada ayaa qiray in hannaanka tirinta codadka doorashada Madaxweynaha ay wakhti badan qaatay isla markaana eedda dusha uga tuuray wakiilada axsaabta ee ku sugan goobta.

Saraakiisha guddiga doorashada ayaa hubsanaya iskuna daraya natiijada in ka badan 46,000 oo goobaha codbixintaa natiijada ka soo baxday, kuwaas oo haatan la geeyay xarunta Bomas ee magaalada Nairobi.

Tirinta warbaahinta

Koox weriyeyaal ah oo ka tirsan warbaahinta kala duwan ayaa si weyn ugu howlanaa tirinta codadka iyagoo bartooda Online-ka ku daabacayay natiijada hadba codadka doorashada ay guddiga doorashada ka helaan.

Tan iyo subaxnimadii shaley aheyd , warbaahinta gudaha waxay hoos u dhigeen tirinta codadka doorashada- inkasta oo aysan kala caddeyn sababta ka dambeysa, dadka qaar waxay sheegayaan in shaqaalaha warbaahinta ay daaleen.

Guddoomiyaha guddiga doorashada Kenya, Wafula Chekubati

Walaaca ay muujinayaan shacabka Kenya

Waxaa dalka laga dareemayaa walaac laga qabo hannaanka gaabiska ah ee ay ku socoto tirinta codadka doorashada iyadoo doorashooyinkii hore ee lagu muransanaa ay sababeen rabshado ama gabi ahaanba meesha laga saaro natiijada doorashada.

Kadib rabshadihii hareeyay doorashadii sanadkii 2007-dii, ugu yaraan 1,200 qof ayaa lagu dilay halka 600,000 ay guryahood ka qaxeen kadib markii ay soo baxeen warar sheegayay in doorashada lagu shubtay.

Sanadkii 2017-dii kadib khalaadkii dhinaca farsamada ahaa waxay Maxkamadda ugu sarreysa Kenya waxay waxbo kama jiraan kasoo qaaday natiijadii doorashada, waxaana dib loo qabtay doorashada Madaxweynaha.

Saraakiisha guddiga doorashada waxay haatan dadaal dheer u galeen in wax kasta ay saxaan.

Goormaa lagu dhawaaqaya natiijada?

Ma kala cadda xilligga lagu dhawaaqi doono natiijada kama dambeysta ah balse guddiga doorashada Kenya ayaa bilaabay inay xaqiijiyaan codadka doorashada ee guud ahaan 290- deegaan baarlamaaneed.

Guddiga doorashada ayaa si rasmi ah ugu dhawaaqi doonaa natiijada doorashada madaxtinimada.

Murashaxa ku guuleysata doorashada madaxtinimada:

  • Waa in uu helo in ka badan kala bar codadka doorashada laga dhiibta guud ahaan dalka.
  • Ugu yaraan in qofka auu helo boqolkiiba 25% codadka laga dhiibtay ugu yaraan 24 maamul-goboleed. Kenya waxay ka kooban tahay 47 maamul goboleed.

Haddii qofka uu suurtgeli weyso in uu helo codadkaas sida sharciga dhigayo waa in 8-da September lagu celiyo doorasho kale.

Who is in the race to run Kenya?

Learn more about Kenya’s presidential candidates

Choose a candidate to view their bio

Raila Amollo Odinga

Azimio la Umoja Coalition

  • Age: 77
  • Nicknamed “Baba”
  • Son of former vice-president
  • Trained as an engineer in what was then East Germany
  • Prime minister from 2008 to 2013 in the unity government created after post-election violence
  • Formed alliance with ex-political enemy President Uhuru Kenyatta
  • Four-time unsuccessful presidential candidate
  • Championed multiparty democracy in the one-party era.
  • Detained twice (1982-88 and 1989-91) as a political prisoner.
  • Seen as a formidable campaigner able to draw large crowds.
  • Achieve double-digit economic growth through investment in small business and manufacturing sector.
  • Provide affordable quality healthcare for all.
  • Disburse $50 (£42) a month to two million needy households.

William Samoei Ruto

Kenya Kwanza Alliance

  • Age: 55
  • Worked as a street trader as a teenager.
  • Has a PhD in plant ecology from the University of Nairobi.
  • Served as deputy president since 2013 but fell out with boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.
  • One of Kenya’s biggest maize farmers.
  • Charged by the International Criminal Court over post-election violence – charges later dropped.
  • Portrays himself as champion of the downtrodden.
  • Coined phrase “hustler nation”
  • Owns huge parcels of land but the source of his wealth is a subject of speculation.
  • Praised as an effective agriculture minister from 2008-2010.
  • Seen as a powerful orator and robust media interviewee
  • Give all Kenyans subsidised health insurance cover and a fee waiver for poor households.
  • Allocate $420m annually to support small and medium-sized enterprises.
  • Appoint a gender-balanced cabinet.

George Wajackoyah

Roots Party

  • Age: 63
  • Holds a masters in international development law from the UK’s University of Warwick.
  • Says he has 17 university degrees
  • Worked in police intelligence before he fled the country in 1990 to escape from torture
  • Gained notoriety with eye-catching policies
  • Lived on the streets of the capital as a child and was rescued by Hare Krishna worshippers
  • Partner in a law firm he established in 2018
  • Campaigns wearing a tracksuit, T-shirt and headscarf rather than a smart suit
  • Legalise the farming and production of marijuana for industrial and medical use
  • Switch to a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday
  • Invest in snake farming to extract the venom which can be exported

David Mwaure Waihiga

Agano Party

  • Age: 65
  • Practised law for more than three decades
  • Also an ordained reverend
  • Previously ran for MP, senator and county governor – losing each time
  • Founded Agano Party in 2006
  • Says he brings a “breath of fresh air” to the top of politics
  • First expressed an interest in running for president in 2013
  • Set up an asset recovery agency under the presidency to recover stolen funds
  • Slash income tax by half and get rid of it altogether for medics and police
  • Give incentives to manufacturers and entrepreneurs to create jobs

Tirinta tooska ah: Natiijada doorashada madaxweynaha Kenya

Duco, oohin iyo hanjabaad hareeyay ololaha doorashada Kenya ee maanta la soo gabagabeeyay