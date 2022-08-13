Doorashada Kenya 2022: Maxaa hortaagan shaacinta natiijada doorashada Kenya?

44 Daqiiqadood ka hor

Sarkaal sare oo ka tirsan guddiga doorashada Kenya ayaa sheegay in aan la jabsan nidaamka tirinta codadka doorashada Madaxweynaha Kenya xilli si weyn looga dhuursugayo natiijada doorashada madaxtinimada ee Talaadadii ka dhacday Kenya.

Baraha bulshada Kenya waxaa hareeyay eedeymo ku saabsan in natiijo been abuur ah la geliyay xilli guddiga doorashada ay xaqiijinayaan codadka doorashada Madaxweynaha.

Xog tirinta codadka ah oo ay sameysay warbaahinta ayaa muujineysa in labada musharax ee ugu cadcad ee kala ah Raila Odinga iyo William Ruto ay si aad ah isugu dhaw yihiin.

"Waxaan ka baqeynay in la jabsado nidaamkeena tirinta codadka balse waxaan xaqiijinayaa in dhammaan qalabkeena yaalla guud ahaan dalka in la sugay amnigiisa" ayuu yiri Marjan oo shaley la hadlayay warbaahinta.