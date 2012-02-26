Sunday's gossip column

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Arsenal will offer Robin Van Persie, 28, a £150,000-a-week contract in a bid to keep the striker next season.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has intervened to make it clear that defender Ashley Cole must stay at the club, despite being left out of the Champions League defeat at Napoli.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Manchester United are monitoring 20-year-old Porto midfielder James Rodriguez, the player known as the South American Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Portugal.

Full story: Metro

Manchester City's hopes of signing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Javi Martinez, 24, during the summer transfer window have been hit by the news Barcelona also want him.

Full story: Metro

OTHER GOSSIP

Joe Jordan, Harry Redknapp and Kevin Bond

Andre Villas-Boas has failed to stop a 'dressing room mutiny' and remains on the brink of being sacked.

Full story: Sunday Express

Harry Redknapp will raid Tottenham for his backroom team of Kevin Bond and Joe Jordan if he is offered the chance to succeed Fabio Capello as England manager.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Former Tottenham manager George Graham believes Real Madrid's Jose Mourinho and Everton's David Moyes would be leading candidates to replace Redknapp if he takes charge of England.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Stuart Pearce claims he was sounded out by the Football Association about being a candidate to succeed Fabio Capello last year but did not want to be considered.

Full story: Sunday Express

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says former team-mates Ryan Giggs, 38, and Paul Scholes, 37, are an example to players on how to manage their careers.

Full story: Mail on Sunday

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it is unbelievable that the Gunners are criticised for spending within their means.

Full story: Sky Sports

Carling Cup Final

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says the time has come for Luis Suarez to start putting the pride back into the Anfield number seven shirt previously worn by his manager Kenny Dalglish.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman thinks winning the Carling Cup should mean more to Reds players than finishing in the top four.

Full story: talkSPORT

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard believes the club owe it to their supporters to lift the Carling Cup at Wembley.

Full story: Liverpool Echo

AND FINALLY

Stoke City have held their ticket prices for the fifth successive year, describing the move as a 'thank you' to fans.

Full story: Stoke Sentinel