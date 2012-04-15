Sunday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi has ruled out a future move to the Premier League. "I could never see the day arrive when I would play in England," the 24-year-old said.

Manchester City are trailing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Herrera, 22. Herrera is valued at £16m and still has four years to run on his deal, but wants to play Champions League football.

Herrera's 19-year-old team-mate Iker Muniain is one of three wingers on Manchester United's shopping list. Lille's Eden Hazard and Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan are the other players targeted by Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Premier League leaders are also watching Benfica midfielder Axel Witsel, 23.

Bayern Munich are set to hand Manchester City misfit Edin Dzeko, 26, a return to Germany after the Bosnian striker struggled to recapture the consistent form that prompted Mancini to pay Wolfsburg £27m just 15 months ago.

West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United are competing to sign Bolton Wanderers veteran Jussi Jaaskelainen. The 36-year-old goalkeeper is available on a free transfer this summer.

Ander Herrera scored in the final of the European Under-21 Championships for Spain last year

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Lyon goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 25, as the man to replace 40-year-old goalkeeper Brad Friedel next season.

Chelsea are lining up a £15m move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul, 24, to help usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge.

Everton loanee Royston Drenthe, 25, is ready to cross the city to join Liverpool. The £80,000-a-week Real Madrid winger is out of contract in Spain this summer and FA Cup finalists Liverpool are willing to match his wages.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray is ready to offer Christian Burgess, who is currently at university, a contract after the 20-year-old defender - who spent time on West Ham and Arsenal's books as a schoolboy - impressed on trial.

Fulham midfielder Clint Dempsey, 29, has opened the door to a move to Arsenal after he decided he will wait until the summer to decide his future.

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is on loan from Hoffenheim, is hoping his parent club can thrash out a deal with Swansea which will allow the 22-year-old to remain in south Wales next season.

West Brom, Aston Villa and Stoke City are ­keeping tabs on 25-year-old midfielder Jamie O'Hara's future if Wolves fail to win their ­Premier League survival fight.

Artur Boruc wants to rejoin Celtic, where he spent five successful years, with the Polish goalkeeper's contract with Fiorentina expiring in the summer, although the relegation-threatened Serie A club have an option to extend that by a year.

OTHER GOSSIP

Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, have revived plans to float the club in Singapore before August. Between 25% and 30% of shares would be listed, with up to £600m raised from the move.

Blackburn Rovers are set to fine Gael Givet, 30, after manager Steve Kean claimed the defender said he was not ready to play in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Swansea. "It was very apparent when I spoke to Gael that he was not near the right frame of mind to start or to be on the bench," said Kean.

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has admitted he could be the next person at the club to be sacked, following Damien Comolli's exit as director of football. The Scotsman also says that he would handle theLuis Suarez 'racism' affaircompletely differently if it happened again.

Gael Givet joined Blackburn in July 2009 after a successful loan spell from Marseille

Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood says it would be "perfect" if Arsene Wenger stayed at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of his current contract, which has just over two years to run.

Defender Jamie Carragher has launched a defence of Liverpool's Premier League form, insisting it is not as bad as has been made out. Kenny Dalglish's side are currently eighth in the table, 33 points behind leaders Manchester United.

Everton midfielder Tim Cahill poured scorn on Liverpool's hopes of FA Cup glory after the Toffees were beaten in Saturday's semi-final. "A few decisions didn't go our way but I'll just say they've got a lot of work to do," said Cahill.

West Brom manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that he is looking to make changes to his squad this summer to ensure the club do not stand still or decline next season. "There is work to do," said Hodgson. "We're going to have to make certain we continue to improve our squad because it's about quality players."

Former Barcelona manager Raddy Antic says defender Branislav Ivanovic holds the key if Chelsea are to dump Lionel Messi-inspired Barca out of the Champions League.

Rangers' joint administrator, Paul Clark, has denied suggestions that he is dragging his heels in the process to appoint a preferred bidder, blaming two of the three interested parties, American Bill Miller and Singaporeean Bill Ng, for wanting talks with the Scottish Premier League about new proposed penalties for clubs in administration and liquidation.

Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan says it will take steps to put the onus on anyone selling a club to prove they are handing it to someone who meets the governing body's fit and proper person criteria, which Rangers owner Craig Whyte has subsequently failed to meet.

St Mirren will hold an extraordinary meeting on 3 May in an attempt to force the resignation of director Ken McGeoch after a controversial failed takeover bid.

AND FINALLY

Devastated Everton defender Sylvain Distin took to Twitter to apologise to team-mates and Everton fans for losing them the FA Cup semi-final.

Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand both feature in a video by Manchester rapper R.I.O. Balotelli agreed to perform some ball juggling tricks in a barber's shop for the video.

Hibernian striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed he pulled out a dummy from his sock to celebrate his winning goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen as a birthday present to his babies.

