This weekend's BBC Sport coverage
- From the section Sport
World Championship snooker takes centre stage on BBC Sport this Bank Holiday weekend.
After 14 days of battling on the baize, the final two contenders will begin a three-day final at the Crucible on Saturday for the most famous trophy in snooker.
There is also World Cup rowing from Belgrade, the Badminton Horse Trials, and live men's and women's hockey from the Olympic test event in London.
The best of the weekend's Premier League action will be on Match of the Day on Sunday.
All the big stories are on the BBC News channel. Its main sports bulletin, Sportsday, goes out between 1830-1900 and 1930-2000 on Saturday and at 1745, 1845 and 1945 on Sunday, you can also watch these bulletins live on the BBC Sport website.
All times are BST and subject to last-minute change. Sport broadcast via the BBC Sport website is available to UK users only.
FOOTBALL
Saturday
Football Focus
1145-1215, BBC One/online
Final Score
1430-1800, BBC Red Button/online
1630-1710, BBC Two/online
Football League Show
2355-0055, BBC One/online
Sunday
Final Score
1530-1615, BBC One/online
Match of the Day
2225-2355, BBC One/online
SNOOKER
World Championship
Saturday
1000-2300, BBC Red Button/online
1000-1300, HD Channel/online
1300-1730, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online
1900-2000, BBC Two/HD Channel?Online
Sunday
1400-1810, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online
1810-1900, BBC Two/HD Channel - Barry Hearn: The People's Promoter
1900-2300, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online
Monday
1430-1800, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online
1930-2300, BBC Two/HD Channel/Online
MOTO GP
Estoril GP
Saturday
1250-1605, Red Button - qualifying
Sunday
1110-1230, Red Button - Moto 2 and 3 races live
1230-1400, BBC Two - Moto GP race live
1400-1430, Red Button - Moto GP Extra
1430-1530, Red Button - Estoril 125cc
HOCKEY
Olympic test event
Saturday
1145-1315, Red Button - live women's hockey: GB v Argentina.
1700-1830, Red Button - live men's hockey: Australia v GB.
Sunday
1215-1415, Red Button - live women's hockey final.
1830-2030, Red Button - live men's hockey final.
EQUESTRIAN
Badminton Horse Trials
Sunday
1150-1800, Red Button - live coverage
ROWING
World Cup, Belgrade
Sunday
0940-1255, Red Button - live coverage
RUGBY UNION
Saturday
1930-2130, Red Button - Scrum V. Live coverage of Aironi v Ospreys.
1930-2130, Red Button - Ulster Rugby Live. Coverage of Munster v Ulster.