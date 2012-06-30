Saturday's gossip column - transfers and rumours

TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea look set to beat Real Madrid's offer for Luka Modric, 26, as they prepare a £36m bid for the midfielder.

Full story: Daily Express

Ibrahim Afellay is ready for showdown talks over his Barcelona future - with Tottenham and Liverpool watching developments on the 26-year-old.

Full story: talkSPORT

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to capture Leighton Baines and want the 27-year-old to fly out on their pre-season tour on 16 July.

Full story: The Mirror

Andre Villas-Boas wants to make Porto's Joao Moutinho, 25, his first signing at Tottenham for £32m as a replacement for Luka Modric.

Joao Moutinho said to be top of AVB's wanted list

Full story: Daily Star

Spurs' Giovani Dos Santos, 23, is expected to leave White Hart Lane for either Sevilla or Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Full story: The Guardian

Fulham and Everton are said to be chasing Czech defender Tomas Sivok, 28, a free agent when his current deal with Besiktas comes to an end.

Full story: footylatest.com

Ezequiel Lavezzi has snubbed a move to Manchester City in favour of joining Paris St Germain. The 27-year-old is close to agreeing a £21m move to the French capital.

Full story: The Sun

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing Bolton's Mark Davies, 24, in a £6million swoop after missing out on Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Full story: The Mirror

Newcastle United chiefs have travelled to Holland to discuss a move for Luuk De Jong, 21, of FC Twente.

Full story: Newcastle Evening Chronicle

Stoke City have targeted Wolves striker Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith, who has refused to move to the "newco" Rangers after landing former Ibrox midfielder Jamie Ness.

Full story: The Sun

Celtic are in contact with Bordeaux defender Michael Ciani's agent about a £1m move to the Scottish champions.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic have finally tied up an agreement to make permanent goalkeeper Fraser Forster's switch from Newcastle United.

Full story: Daily Mail

Kyle Lafferty has clinched a move to Swiss club Sion, where he will join former AC Miland and Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso, despite a late bid by Parma for the striker who has left Rangers.

Full story: Daily Record

EURO 2012

Mario Balotelli is not interested in a move back to Italy - because he thinks Manchester City fans will still love him even though he knocked England out.

Mario Balotelli joined Man City for £22m from Inter

Full story: The Sun

Sergio Ramos says he does not want penalties at the end of the Euro 2012 final and has warned Spain they will have to stop the "unique" Andrea Pirlo.

Full story: The Guardian

Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas admits that Mario Balotelli is the greatest threat to Spain's bid to make history.

Full story: The Mirror

Cesare Prandelli has said that his Italy players do not fear Spain and that they will spend all their time before the final looking at their weaknesses.

Full story: The Guardian

England must appoint a sports psychologist to cure players of their ever-deepening fear of the penalty kick, according to Gareth Southgate - the favourite to be installed as FA technical director.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

OTHER GOSSIP

Gareth Bale will miss the Olympic football tournament after picking up a hip injury, dealing a huge blow to Team GB's London 2012 prospects.

Full story: Daily Telegraph

Andre Villas-Boas will lose nearly £11m when he is named as Tottenham's new manager next week - because he did not receive a lump sum pay-off when he left Chelsea.

Full story: The Sun

Harry Redknapp tried to sign Mario Balotelli on loan before the 21-year-old moved to Manchester City in 2010.

Full story: Sky Sports.com

Scotland Under-21 midfielder John Fleck says the main reason he refused to move to the "newco" Rangers is because manager Ally McCoist would not give him a starting place.

Full story: Daily Record

United States defender Carlos Bocanegra says he will not make a final decision on his future until he knows in what division the new Rangers will be playing next season - but that he won't stay at Ibrox if they are not in the Scottish Premier League.

Full story: Daily Record

Rangers appear to be heading for the Third Division after Dunfermline Athletic, Falkirk and Partick Thistle joined Morton and in saying they would vote against the Ibrox "newco" being allowed into Division One.

Full story: Daily Mail

Hamilton Academical chairman Les Gray thinks First Division clubs will block any attempt to parachute Rangers into their division instead of Division Three.

Full story: Daily Record

AND FINALLY...

Ashley Cole and Ashley Young are wanted for a remake of the Pizza Hut advert from 1996 after their penalty misses at Euro 2012.

Full story: Daily Mail