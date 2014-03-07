International BBC Sport app now supports larger tablets

The international version of the BBC Sport app has now been updated to support larger tablets - the iPad, Android tablets and Kindle Fire 8.9" devices.

Following the UK update in December 2013 this is now available for all users globally; the app is already freely available from Google Play for Android devices, the App Store for iPhones, and the Amazon Kindle Fire Appstore.

Previously, the app had been optimised for devices up to seven inches, however, based on user feedback, a decision was made to scale up the app to make the most of larger screen sizes.

BBC Sport app updates

Over recent months, there have been other updates, including making customisation available on all devices. Got a favourite football team or sport? Simply add them to the quick links and they will always be just a click away.

Ahead of a year that includes the Commonwealth Games and World Cup, we have also made it easier to access the indexes for these events. 2014 will be full of iconic sporting moments; with the BBC Sport app you can enjoy them all through our excellent coverage.

Key features of the app include: