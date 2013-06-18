Kindle FAQs

Do I need a TV licence to listen to live radio?

A TV Licence is not required to listen to digital radio broadcasts.

How do I listen to live radio?

There is a "LIVE Radio" menu item on the sidebar. Alternatively there is a link at the bottom of the homepage to 5 live & 5 live sports extra.

How do I send feedback to the BBC about the app?

If you have any comments or suggestions about the BBC Sport app, or a question that isn't covered by these FAQs, please use the 'Send Feedback' menu which will open the email client on your device, in order to send an email to the BBC. If you don't have e-mail set up on your device, you can e-mail us at mobile@bbc.co.uk.

You will be required to enter your name and comment. The email will automatically contain the model of the device you are using, which will be helpful to us.

Please note that we cannot reply individually to every email but we do read all your comments and appreciate your feedback. If you are having difficulties with the app we will try to help you.

If you wish to raise a formal complaint about the BBC Sports app, please go to the BBC Complaints homepage at www.bbc.co.uk/complaints.

How much will it cost to use the BBC Sport app on my device over 3G networks?

The BBC Sport app is a free to use, but mobile network operators will charge for data used over their networks.

Data allowances and mobile network tariffs are the responsibility of the mobile network operators.

If you are unsure how much 3G data costs, or what your data allowance is, then contact your mobile network operator.

Which devices is the app available on?

The BBC Sport app is available on Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD devices. Users on Kindle Fire HD 8.9" devices can access the same content via the BBC Sport website.

How can I customise the app?

Our new MySport page will let you easily keep up to date with the latest news and scores for the sports and teams you love. It will let you follow more than 300 sport topics, including competitions, and teams. You can add as many as you like to create your own My Sport page. We'll be looking to add more features in future too.

What happens when I add topics?

When you add a topic, it will be added to your own My Sport page, where you can read the latest stories and scores just from your selections. It will also show you the latest fixtures and results for any football team you follow. You can even reorder these, to see your favourite stories at the top of My Sport.

Why do I need to sign in?

Sign in to get the most out of BBC Sport. It's quick, free and easy to create a BBC iD account. By signing in, your preferences & My Sport page will be available across devices running the app. This means you can keep up to date with the topics you love on a phone or a tablet and, in the near future, on a computer too. For more information about BBC iD, visit https://ssl.bbc.co.uk/id/info

How do I share stories?

The BBC Sport app allows you to share BBC Sport stories and content with friends using email, Facebook or Twitter.

To share the content tap the relevant icon, which is towards the bottom of the page. (please note that you may be required to log in to any non-BBC service or application)

Unfortunately due to copyright law you are unable to select and copy any text or links. However by using the share options you can share the whole page.

How can I refresh the content on a page in the app?

Pages can be refreshed by holding the page with your finger and pulling down the page until you see the 'Release to refresh' message.

Release the page, and it should then be updated with the latest content.

How can I find the settings menu for the app?

The settings page allows you to turn statistics gathering on and off.

To access the screen select the 'Other' section in the main menu and then select the 'Settings' item from the list that appears.

How do I opt out of statistics collection?

We collect statistical data about how the application is used to help us learn what works and what's most useful to you.

The more data we gather, the better we know what people want from applications like this. All data is collected anonymously (e.g. we won't know what pages a specific person visits, or their location, but we will be able to see general trends about which pages and areas are more popular). If you'd prefer us not to collect this data, we won't.

To opt out of statistics collection, go to the Settings menu option and untick the 'Share Statistics' check-box.

The BBC will only use usage statistics information to analyse and improve the services offered through this and other apps.

For more information, visit the Privacy Policy page by tapping the Privacy menu option in the app.

Why am I unable to access any content within the app?

Please check your network connection.

If images and headlines are not being displayed on the homepage, refresh the app by pulling down the screen to refresh.

Should the images and headlines still not display, forcibly quit the app and try again.

If you are still having problems, please email us at mobile@bbc.co.uk.

Will the BBC be adding new features to the BBC Sport app?

Yes, when new features become available a notification will be displayed within the app.

How do I access external links?

Links to external websites are shown on certain pages in the app. Tap on the link to open it in an external page browser. To return to the BBC Sport app select the 'Done' button to take you back into the app.

Some BBC Sport content has not yet been updated so it can appear in the app, this content may also be displayed in an external page browser. Additionally, BBC News stories will also be displayed in an external page browser.

Please note that the BBC is not responsible for content on external websites.

How can I use the app when not connected to the Internet?

Currently the app is not available for use without an internet connection.

Why is my sport not covered?

Unfortunately we are unable to cover every sport on a regular basis. However we do try to cover as many major events as possible based on editorial merit.

Can I turn on push notifications for goal alerts?

This feature is currently unavailable however it will be added to the app in a future update.

How do I watch video?

To watch video or listen to audio on the BBC Sport mobile website/ BBC Sport app you need to download the BBC Media Player App. To download this app your device must run Android 2.2 (or higher) with a minimum ARMv7 processor. Further details on how to download the BBC Media Player app can be found here.

Full details of minimum hardware requirements can be found on the Adobe Air website.

If you have an older version of the Android operating system (version 1.5, version 1.6, version 2.1) please check with your device manufacturer and/or mobile network provider for information about updates to your Android operating system.