Football transfers - July 2013
-
- From the section Football
The summer transfer window reopened on 1 July, but clubs have been announcing transfers all summer. Signings confirmed in and can be found on previous transfers pages.
Clubs will have an extra two days to complete their summer business with the window closing at 23:00 BST on Monday, 2 September.
To read the day's transfer rumours, visit our gossip column.
For all the latest breaking transfer news, follow Sportsday Live each day.
Biggest domestic deal so far: Manchester City's £30m signing of midfielder Fernandinho on 6 June.
Busiest club: Bury have signed 15 players so far.
Busiest Premier League club: Sunderland have signed nine players so far.
31 JULY
Andrew Surman [Norwich - Bournemouth] Loan
Mehdi Abeid [Newcastle - Panathinaikos] Loan
Britt Assombalonga [Watford - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Tyrell Belford [Liverpool - Swindon] Free
David Button [Charlton - Brentford] Undisclosed
[Tottenham - Cardiff] £8m
Simon Colina Dominguez [Barcelona - Partick Thistle] Free
Marlon Jackson [Hereford - Bury] Free
Bongani Khumalo [Tottenham - Doncaster] Loan
Cristian Lopez [Atletico Baleares - Huddersfield] Free
Isaac Osbourne [Aberdeen - Partick Thistle] Free
30 JULY
Shaun Beeley [Fleetwood - Bury] Loan
Derk Boerrigter [Ajax - Celtic] £3m
Graham Carey [St Mirren - Ross County] Free
Liam Davis [Oxford - Yeovil] Free
Raffaele De Vita [Swindon - Bradford] Free
Ian Evatt [Blackpool - Chesterfield] Free
Krystian Pearce [Notts County - Torquay] Free
Brian McLean [Dundee United - Ross County] Free
Nialle Rodney [Telford - Hartlepool] Free
Josh Ruffels [Coventry - Oxford] Free
Michael Smith [Charlton - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
29 JULY
Kevin Amankwaah [Exeter - Northampton] Free
Henri Anier [Viking - Motherwell] Loan
[Celtic - Plymouth] Free
James Collins [Swindon - Hibernian] £200,000
Jonathan Hogg [Watford - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
James McQuilkin [Hereford - Walsall] Free
Simon Moore [Brentford - Cardiff] Undisclosed
[Liverpool - Napoli] Loan
Adam Smith [Tottenham - Derby] Loan
Sam Winnall [Wolves - Scunthorpe] Free
28 JULY
[Sunderland - Eskisehirspor] Loan
27 JULY
[Brighton - Inverness] Free
[Real Madrid - Napoli] £34.5m
Matt Tubbs [Bournemouth - Rotherham] Loan
26 JULY
John Brayford [Derby County - Cardiff City] £1.5m (reported)
Joel Campbell [Arsenal - Olympiakos] Loan
[Twente - Tottenham] £7m (reported)
Steven Davies [Bristol City - Blackpool] £500,000 (reported)
Michael Hector [Reading - Aberdeen] six-month loan
Ryan Dickson [Southampton - Colchester] Free
Juan Carlos Garcia [Olimpia - Wigan] Free
Ryan Harley [Brighton - Swindon] Free
[Celtic - Norwich] £5m (reported)
Bilel Mohsni [Southend - Rangers] Free
[Cardiff - Bristol City] Free
Philip Roberts [Arsenal - Falkirk] Free
Yannick Sagbo [Evian - Hull] Undisclosed
James Tavernier [Newcastle - Shrewsbury] Loan
Robbie Thomson [Celtic - Rochdale] Free
Ryan Tunnicliffe [Manchester United - Ipswich] Loan
Javan Vidal [Stockport - Rochdale] Free
Danny Webber [Unattached - Accrington]
25 JULY
Djamel Abdoun [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] £1.55m (reported)
Michael Chopra [Ipswich - Blackpool] Free
[NAC Breda - Dundee United] Free
Carl Dickinson [Watford - Port Vale] Undisclosed
Gary Deegan [Hibernian - Northampton] Free
Simon Ferry [Swindon - Portsmouth] Free
Tomislav Gomelt [Tottenham - Royal Antwerp] Loan
Lewis Guy [St Mirren - Carlisle] Free
JJ Hooper [Newcastle - Northampton] Free
Charlie Horton [Unattached - Peterborough]
Jamie Mackie [QPR - Nottingham Forest] £1m
[Everton - Brentford] Loan
[Manchester United - Doncaster] Free
Atdhe Nuhiu [Eskisehirspor - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Ange-Freddy Plumain [Lens - Fulham] Free
[Union Royale Namur - Bury] Free
24 JULY
Ryan Bird [Burnham - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Jack Doherty [Waterford - Ipswich] Undisclosed
Ryan Edwards [Blackburn - Chesterfield] Loan
Joel Ekstrand [Udinese - Watford] Free
Mark Fotheringham [Ross County - Notts County] Free
Iriney [Granada - Watford] Free
John-Joe O'Toole [Colchester- Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed
Josh Windass [Huddersfield - Accrington] Free
[Charlton - New York Red Bulls] Free
23 JULY
Aidan Chippendale [Accrington - Bury] Free
Ryan Cresswell [Southend - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Cristian Cuevas [O'Higgins - Chelsea] £3m (reported)
Shane Ferguson [Newcastle - Birmingham] Loan
Karl Henry [Wolves - QPR] Undisclosed
Ryan Mason [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan
Scott McDonald [Middlesbrough - Millwall] Free
Jean-Yves M'Voto [Oldham - Barnsley] Free
Alan Tate [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan
22 JULY
Ikechi Anya [Granada - Watford] Undisclosed
Zoumana Bakayogo [Tranmere - Leicester] Free
Reece Brown [Manchester United - Watford] Free
Deon Burton [Gillingham - Scunthorpe] Free
Conor Coady [Liverpool - Sheffield United] Loan
Steven Craig [Partick - Wycombe] Free
[Bolton Wanderers - Partick Thistle] Loan
Johnny Mullins [Rotherham - Oxford] Undisclosed
Rhys Murphy [Telstar - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free
Jack O'Connell [Blackburn - Rochdale] Loan
21 JULY
Lee Hodson [Watford - MK Dons] Free
Brian Saah [Torquay - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free
20 JULY
Christophe Berra [Wolves - Ipswich] Free
Kevin Phillips [Blackpool - Crystal Palace] Free
Andre Santos [Arsenal - Flamengo] Undisclosed
19 JULY
Almen Abdi [Udinese - Watford] Free
Javier Acuna [Udinese - Watford] Free
Davide Faraoni [Udinese - Watford] Free
Scott Allan [West Brom - Birmingham] Loan
Gabriele Angella [Udinese - Watford] Free
Scott Arfield [Huddersfield - Burnley] Free
Nicky Bailey [Middlesbrough - Millwall] Free
Cristian Battocchio [Udinese - Watford] Free
[Coventry - Notts County] Free
John Cofie [Manchester United - Barnsley] Free
[Preston - York] Loan
[Hull - Chesterfield] Free
Diego Fabbrini [Udinese - Watford] Free
[Sunderland - Hull] Loan
[Fiorentina - Manchester City] £22m
Marquinhos [Roma - Paris St-Germain] £27m
[unattached - Shrewsbury]
Sean McAllister [Cowdenbeath - Scunthorpe] Free
[Liverpool - Partick Thistle] Loan
Alvaro Negredo [Sevilla - Manchester City] £20m
Ryan Noble [Sunderland - Burnley] Free
James Rowe [unattached - Tranmere]
Romaine Sawyers [West Brom - Walsall] Free
Dan Seaborne [Southampton - Yeovil] Free
[Manchester United - Ipswich] Free
Sam Walker [Chelsea - Colchester] Loan
[Coventry - Charlton] Free
18 JULY
Chris Atkinson [Huddersfield - Tranmere] Loan
Craig Braham-Barrett [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Loan
[Sevilla - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
Rory Delap [Stoke - Burton] Free
Anton Forrester [Blackburn - Bury] Loan
Bobby Grant [Rochdale - Blackpool] Undisclosed
Edijs Joksts [unattached - Oldham]
Maicon [Manchester City - Roma] Undisclosed
Florent Malouda [Chelsea - Trabzonspor] Free
Jan Mucha [Everton - Krylia Sovetov Samara] Free
Richard O'Donnell [Chesterfield - Walsall] Free
George Porter [Burnley - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
Sebastien Squillaci [Arsenal - Bastia] Free
[Macclesfield Town - Inverness Caledonian Thistle] Free
17 JULY
Jason Banton [Crystal Palace - MK Dons] Loan
Jermaine Beckford [Leicester - Bolton] Undisclosed
[Hearts - Kilmarnock] Free
[Accrington - Plymouth] Free
Matty Brown [Marine - Chesterfield] Free
Richard Chaplow [Southampton - Millwall] Free
Richard Hinds [Yeovil - Bury] Free
[Dundee - Partick Thistle] Free
Lyle Taylor [Falkirk - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Ashley Vincent [Port Vale - Cheltenham] Free
16 JULY
Rob Atkinson [Fleetwood - Accrington] Free
[Napoli - PSG] £55m (reported)
[Sheffield United - York] Free
Etienne Esajas [Unattached - Scunthorpe] Free
Emanuele Giaccherini [Juventus - Sunderland] £6.5m
Anthony Griffith [Leyton Orient - Port Vale] Free
Troy Hewitt [QPR - Walsall] Free
[Hull - Nottingham Forest] Loan (to become permanent for undisclosed fee next summer)
Milan Lalkovic [Chelsea - Walsall] Loan
Yohann Lasimant [Unattached - Leyton Orient] Free
Jernade Meade [Arsenal - Swansea] Free
Steven Mouyokolo [Unattached - Celtic] Free
Daniel Pappoe [Chelsea - Colchester] Loan
15 JULY
[Colchester - Southend] Free
Richard Dunne [Aston Villa - QPR] Free
Anthony Grant [Stevenage - Crewe] Free
Steve Harper [Newcastle United - Hull City] Free
[Hartlepool - Chesterfield] Free
Reece James [Manchester United - Carlisle] Loan
[Middlesbrough - Motherwell] Free
Akpo Sodje [Scunthorpe - Tranmere] Free
[Sheffield Wednesday - Aberdeen] Free
14 JULY
[Birmingham - Shrewsbury] Loan
[Arsenal - Bury] Free
[MK Dons - Brighton] Undisclosed
[Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Undisclosed
[Northampton - Torquay] Free
[Southampton - MK Dons] Free
13 JULY
[FC Twente - Norwich] Undisclosed
Rene Howe [Torquay - Burton] Free
[St Johnstone - Hibernian] Free
12 JULY
[Aberdeen - St Johnstone] Free
Martin Fillo [Viktoria Plzen - Brentford] Loan
Dean Gerken [Bristol City - Ipswich] Free
Terry Gornell [Rochdale - Cheltenham] Free
Jeremy Helan [Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Asier Illarramendi [Real Sociedad - Real Madrid] £34m
Stephen Jordan [Unattached - Fleetwood]
Anton Rodgers [Brighton - Oldham] Free
Oriel Romeu [Chelsea - Valencia] Loan
[Liverpool - Almeria] Loan
11 JULY
Wilfried Bony [Vitesse Arnhem - Swansea] £12m
John Bostock [Tottenham - Royal Antwerp] Free
Mohamed Coulibaly [Grasshoppers - Bournemouth] Free
Vegard Forren [Southampton - Molde FK] Undisclosed
[Hamilton Academical - Bolton] Free
[Charlton - Notts County] Free
Afolabi Obafemi [Leyton Orient - Dagenham & Redbridge] Free
[Manchester City - Malaga] Free
[Villarreal - Brentford] Free
[Celtic - Southampton] £12.5m
10 JULY
El Hadji Ba [Le Havre - Sunderland] Free
Billy Clifford [Chelsea - Yeovil] Loan
Kevin Davies [Bolton - Preston] Free
Gerard Deulofeu [Barcelona - Everton] Loan
Simeon Jackson [Norwich - Eintracht Braunschweig] Free
Cody McDonald [Coventry - Gillingham] Free
Carlo Nash [Stoke - Norwich] Free
Michael Ngoo [Liverpool - Yeovil] Loan
Martin Olsson [Blackburn - Norwich] Free
Karim Rekik [Manchester City - PSV Eindhoven] Loan
John Rooney [Barnsley - Bury] Free
Chris Sedgwick [Hyde - Bury] Free
[West Brom - Crystal Palace] Free
Matthew Upson [Stoke - Brighton] Free
9 JULY
Antolin Alcaraz [Wigan - Everton] Free
Jozy Altidore [AZ Alkmaar - Sunderland] Undisclosed
Nathan Byrne [Tottenham - Swindon] Undisclosed
Courtney Cameron [Aston Villa - Torquay] Free
Jordan Chapell [Sheffield United - Torquay] Free
Darren Carter [Cheltenham - Northampton] Free
Mark Hughes [Bury - Morecambe] Free
Alex Marrow [Crystal Palace - Blackburn] Undisclosed
Henrikh Mkhitaryan [Shakhtar Donetsk - Borussia Dortmund] £24.4m
Lewin Nyatanga [Bristol City - Barnsley] Free
Sam Parkin [St Mirren - Exeter] Free
[Dynamo Kiev - West Brom] Loan
Alex Pritchard [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan
Joel Robles [Atletico Madrid - Everton] Undisclosed
Mark Schwarzer [Fulham - Chelsea] Free
[Liverpool - Newport] Free
8 JULY
Eric Abidal [Barcelona - Monaco] Free
Paul Anderson [Bristol City - Ipswich] Swap
[Barnsley - Rochdale] Free
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas [Ipswich - Bristol City] Swap
Grant Holt [Norwich - Wigan] £2m
[Wigan - Everton] £6m
Matt Kilgallon [Sunderland - Blackburn] Free
Rob Lainton [Bolton - Bury] Free
Scott Wagstaff [Charlton - Bristol City] Free
Steven Saunders [Motherwell - Ross County] Free
6 JULY
Chris Lines [Sheff Wed - Port Vale] Free
Kieffer Moore [Dorchester - Yeovil] Undisclosed
[Corinthians - Tottenham] £17m
5 JULY
[Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed
[Arsenal - Freiburg] Loan
[Arsenal - Hamburg] Loan
Marc-Antoine Fortune [West Brom - Wigan] Free
Charlie MacDonald [Leyton Orient - Oldham] Free
Gary MacKenzie [MK Dons - Blackpool] Undisclosed
[Granada - Watford] Undisclosed
Matt Richards [Shrewsbury - Cheltenham] Free
[QPR - Anzhi Makhachkala] £12m
Marco van Ginkel [Vitesse Arnhem - Chelsea] £8m (reported)
4 JULY
[Juventus - West Brom] Free
[Bradford - Southend] Free
Calum Butcher [Hayes & Yeading - Dundee United] Free
[Queens Park Rangers - Blackburn] Free
Scott Carson [Bursaspor - Wigan] Undisclosed
Asa Hall [Shrewsbury - Oxford] Loan
Olivier Kemen [Metz - Newcastle] Undisclosed
Callum Kennedy [Scunthorpe - AFC Wimbledon] Free
David McGoldrick [Nottingham Forest - Ipswich] Free
Tom Newey [Scunthorpe - Oxford] Free
Mark Oxley [Hull - Oldham] Loan
Kudus Oyenuga [Hayes & Yeading - Dundee United] Free
[Birmingham - Norwich] £3.2m (reported)
[Bolton - Wolves] Free
[Crawley - Scunthorpe] Free
3 JULY
[Fulham - Birmingham] Loan
[Wolves - Nottingham Forest] Free
[Brentford - Doncaster] Compensation yet to be agreed
[Peterborough - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
[Mansfield - Birmingham] Free
Noel Hunt [Reading - Leeds] Free
Vito Mannone [Arsenal - Sunderland] Undisclosed
[Newcastle - Wigan] Undisclosed
[Stevenage - Fleetwood] Free
Jonjo Shelvey [Liverpool - Swansea] £5m
[Greenock Morton - Rotherham] £50,000
James Vaughan [Norwich - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Mark Yeates [Watford - Bradford] Free
2 JULY
Adebayo Akinfenwa [Northampton - Gillingham] Free
[Swansea - Birmingham] Loan
Elliot Benyon [Southend - Torquay] Free
[Luton - Inverness] Loan
Stephen Dobbie [Brighton - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
Mustapha Dumbuya [Crawley - Notts County] Free
Alex Gogic [Olympiakos - Swansea] Undisclosed
[Blackburn - Dundee Utd] Loan
Devarn Green [Burton - Blackburn] Undisclosed
Grant Hall [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan
Jason Kennedy [Rochdale - Bradford] Free
Massimo Luongo [Tottenham - Swindon] Loan
Shay McCartan [Burnley - Accrington] Free
[Besiktas - Hull] £1.5m
Lewis McGugan [Nottingham Forest - Watford] Free
Marc Muniesa [Barcelona - Stoke] Free
Daniel Nizic [unattached - Burnley]
Jamie Paterson [Walsall - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Alejandro Pozuelo [Real Betis - Swansea City] Undisclosed
Tijane Reis [Unattached - Swindon]
Dale Tonge [Rotherham - Torquay] Free
Kolo Toure [Manchester City - Liverpool] Free
David Wotherspoon [Hibernian - St Johnstone] Free
Dean Whitehead [Stoke - Middlesbrough] Free
Conor Wilkinson [Millwall - Bolton] Compensation yet to be agreed
Gregor Zabret [NK Domzale - Swansea] Undisclosed
1 JULY
Patrick Bamford [Chelsea - MK Dons] Loan
[Blackpool - Bolton] Free
Cabral [Basel - Sunderland] Free
[Copenhagen - Cardiff] £7.5m
David Cornell [Swansea - St Mirren] Loan
Craig Curran [Rochdale - Limerick] Free
Modibo Diakite [Lazio - Sunderland] Free
Christian Dibble [Bury - Barnsley] Free
Christopher Dilo [Blackburn - St Mirren] Free
[Swansea - St Johnstone] Loan
Michele Fornasier [Manchester United - Sampdoria] Free
Craig Forsyth [Watford - Derby] £150,000 (reported)
Will Grigg [Walsall - Brentford] Compensation yet to be agreed
Robert Hall [West Ham - Bolton] Compensation yet to be agreed
Andy Haworth [Rochdale - Notts County] Free
James Hurst [West Brom - Crawley] Free
Uche Ikpeazu [Reading - Watford] Free
Fraser Kerr [Birmingham - Motherwell] Free
Lee Molyneux [Accrington-Crewe] Free
Marvin Morgan [Shrewsbury - Plymouth] Free
Luke Murphy [Crewe - Leeds] £1m (reported)
Andy Procter [Preston - Bury] Free
Valentin Roberge [Maritimo - Sunderland] Free
Thomas Rogne [Celtic - Wigan] Free
Yaya Sanogo [Auxerre - Arsenal] Free